Costco: A Retail Gem

From a long-term perspective, Costco is well positioned for success; however, the stock may face short-term impediments due to overvaluation.

Costco (COST) continues to remain a preeminent force in the consumer retail space. Behind Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN), COST is the third largest retailer by total revenues. The company exhibits unique store characteristics and is well positioned to accommodate changing consumer buying preferences. From an investment perspective, COST offers a 1.06% dividend yield and historically, the stock has sustained significant capital appreciation. This article seeks to substantiate my bullish thesis on COST and render a buy or sell recommendation based on the stock's current valuation.

Investment Thesis

COST demonstrates strong business advantages as a result of the company's recurring membership fees, low pricing, unique buying atmosphere, and cost advantages. One of the more preeminent business characteristics is COST's annual membership program. Costco (much like AMZN or BJ's) charges customers an annual membership fee to gain access to the company's reduced pricing. COST is very price competitive, with most of the company's products selling at just above their at-cost price.

Although COST's annual membership fees of $3.1 billion a year seem low in comparison to the company's total revenue of $133 billion, COST's net income is situated close to its membership revenues. COST's membership program remains a cornerstone of the company's business model. An examination of membership renewal rates and the magnitude of COST members reveals a formidable 90% renewal rate and a membership base of 50.4 million households and 92.2 million consumers.

Furthermore, COST memberships are inexpensive at just $60 for an individual membership and $120 for a 2% reward yielding executive membership. Appealing pricing, marginal membership fees, as well as increasingly value-oriented consumers, solidify future growth in memberships.

In addition to compelling pricing and recurring annual revenues from membership fees, COST boasts an optimized cost structure as well as an attractive buying atmosphere. COST derives significant cost advantages from the company's lower store count, optimized product distribution channels, strategic store configuration, and large volume purchasing. COST's U.S store count of only 500 stores is very low in comparison to Target's (TGT) 1,800 stores and Kroger's (KR) 2,782 stores.

In spite of a comparatively smaller store count, COST's total annual revenues of $141 billion surpass TGT's revenues of $74 billion, and Kroger's revenues of $122 billion. Limited retail exposure enables COST to offer lower pricing, concentrate stores in lucrative markets, and reduce overhead expenditures. An examination of COST's business structure reveals a commitment to operational efficiency. Through simplicity of design, COST stores are easily cleaned, they maximize shelf space, eliminate unnecessary warehouse storage locations, and do not require plastering or other design elements.

COST dispels the need for backroom storage space as a result of the stores' wide open warehouse-like configuration. COST has ceiling high rows of storage shelves and wide aisles enabling forklifts to move in and out, adding or unpacking stored inventory. The company's stores are simply retail warehouses, requiring fewer capital expenditures on materials and design (there are no ceiling tiles, no wall plastering, extensive painting, etc.). However, even though Costco stores have a warehouse-like configuration, this further enhances the consumer buying experience as it gives the impression of value.

Visualizing a stark store appearance, concrete floors, warehouse shelving, industrial lighting, and vast product inventories gives consumers the impression of bulk discount purchasing. COST derives additional cost efficiencies through the company's consolidated supply chain. In addition to business strengths, COST has a number of private label brands offer greater appeal to value-oriented consumers.

The company's generic brand, Kirkland Signature, offers a vast array of quality products ranging from apparel, sporting goods, fresh/organic food items, and durable goods. In 2017, Kirkland Signature Products accounted for $35 billion in sales or 27% of total revenues. COST also benefits from supply chain efficiencies by buying products directly from manufacturers and routing them to warehouses or cross-docking consolidation points. Costco depots receive large shipments from manufacturers before quickly shipping goods to individual warehouses.

COST offers other favorable business characteristics as a result of the company's large number of ancillary business and defensiveness against other retailers. In addition to large inventories of consumer retail products, COST maximizes revenues through a number of ancillary businesses ranging from consumer gas stations, pharmacies, optical dispensing centers, food courts, and hearing-aid centers. COST still remains defensive against other retail competitors as the company offers a unique buying experience.

COST creates a value enticing and explorative consumer spending climate. The company is very cost competitive, consumers find great value in the service (even though COST raised membership pricing by 6%, membership increased from 88% to 90%), and COST is furthering its digital e-commerce platform to allow for greater customer convenience. From an overarching perspective, COST eliminates many costs associated with the traditional retail model.

COST's venerable business characteristics are well reflected in the company's operational performance. COST has sustained continued revenue expansion for over 3 decades, with gross and net margins progressively trending upwards. Even amidst the Great Recession in 2008, COST's annual revenues experienced an almost imperceptible dip while other companies experienced drastic revenue declines. COST's consumer defensive business, efficient operational structure, and value-centric business model assure continued demand for the company's products.

Data by YCharts

COST also exhibits sound fundamentals and a better debt positioning than the company's retail competitors. COST exhibits positive shareholders' equity, relatively little debt accumulation, and cash reserves of $7.3 billion. Unlike many of its retail competitors, COST is not hindered by a significant debt accumulation, affording the company greater flexibility in capital deployments and reducing credit-related risks. COST's debt is quite nominal as the company's operating cash flow covers 92% of total long-term debt.

Additionally, COST's debt load is largely precipitated by the company's specialty dividend payments. COST pays a debt-financed specialty dividend and then over the next couple of years, aggressively pays it down with free cash flow. In addition to specialty dividends, COST has an annual yield of 1.08% which is also well covered by operating cash flow (accounting for only 30% of free cash flow). Overall, COST demonstrates formidable operational strength across the company's cost-effective business model and stable financial positioning.

The only negative characteristic is COST's present overvaluation. In spite of strong business characteristics, COST is severely overvalued. Based on a discounted cash flow valuation, COST's current share price at $212 far exceeds the future cash flow value of $126, implying that the stock is significantly overvalued.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Conclusion

COST exhibits strong business characteristics across a number of areas ranging from efficiency and cost advantages, recurring revenue streams, diversified consumer products, and a stable financial positioning. COST is well positioned to succeed amidst increasing competition from online and traditional retailers alike. Based on a longer investment time horizon, I remain bullish on COST; however, because the company is so overvalued, I anticipate negative short-term price movements. COST's overwhelmingly high trading premium exposes investors to higher downside vulnerabilities. COST remains a hold at its present valuation, but a strong buy in the event of a good pullback.

