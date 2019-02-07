Apple Faces New Challenges In App Store

About: Apple Inc. (AAPL)
by: Bluesea Research
Bluesea Research
Growth, tech, large-cap, research analyst
Summary

Netflix has stopped allowing in-app subscription payments in iOS devices.

Bernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi and many other analysts have pointed to this trend as a major headwind for Apple.

As more customers get used to making purchases outside the App Store, we should see a significant impact on the Services revenue in the next few quarters.

Eventually, Apple could be forced to apply a lower commission rate across the board.

Investors should look at the implication of this trend as App Store is the highest gross margin business for Apple.

In the past few months, there were strong warning signs that some of the biggest apps would be moving their payments outside Apple's (AAPL) App Store. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had started experimenting