Apple Faces New Challenges In App Store

Summary

Netflix has stopped allowing in-app subscription payments in iOS devices.

Bernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi and many other analysts have pointed to this trend as a major headwind for Apple.

As more customers get used to making purchases outside the App Store, we should see a significant impact on the Services revenue in the next few quarters.

Eventually, Apple could be forced to apply a lower commission rate across the board.

Investors should look at the implication of this trend as App Store is the highest gross margin business for Apple.