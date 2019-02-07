CLOs: Here To Stay And Are Sound Investments

Investment Thesis

Collateralized Loan Obligations, CLOs, offer high immediate income opportunities via the various securities that invest in them or manage them. Their weakness is also their strength. Many retail investors and contributors do not have a strong grasp on how they function - causing a disparity in their market value versus actual value in your portfolio. Let's dig in!

A Simple Definition

Due to previous confusion, whenever I write concerning immediate income investing, I feel it is necessary to define what I'm speaking of when doing so. I define immediate income investing as: Investing with a taxable account seeking immediate high return via dividends.

Due to this focus, I am not concerned with total return or overly focused on capital appreciation. I am a long-term buy-and-hold investor who is willing to sell if necessary. I often explain you can milk your cows or slaughter them to unlock value - I'd rather milk them.

What is a CLO?

Some of my readers may remember when I first wrote concerning Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC), that I delved into the basic workings of CLOs and how they function. I'm going to recap that here for clarity. I decided not to do so on a previous article and after mentioning OXLC, I received numerous questions regarding how exactly OXLC's Net Asset Value, NAV, worked in relation to their earnings.

Source

CLOs bring together two groups of people: Borrowers and lenders. Multiple borrowers or smaller loans are consolidated into one large structure, which multiple lenders provide the equity for. Different lenders will purchase various tranches, the higher rating offer greater safety but lower yields. These higher rated tranches get first dibs on payments when loan payments are made. As you work down the tranches, the yield increases along with risk. The final position is the equity tranche - it bears no credit rating, it receives payments last, but offers the greatest yield.

In the event that payments are missed or sent to collections, the higher tranches have greatest strength. This means that the equity tranche may not receive payments at times.

The Great NAV-igation Game

Lately, rising or falling NAV has drawn concern from investors regarding CLO funds. Eagle Point Credit Company's (NYSE:ECC) NAV has especially fallen into investigation lately. Stanford Chemist wrote: Eagle Point Credit Company: What's The NAV? In that article he works to track the changes in ECC's NAV and estimate its actions. It is a well written and thorough article. It also reveals the issue with focusing solely on NAV as a judgement for CLO funds.

CLOs are comprised of hundreds, if not thousands, of individual loans. Those loans all have individual values which change as each loan payment is made. Pre-payment also effects the loans' values. These loans comprise the total CLO and its entire structure, which than is broken into tranches. So now those tranches have to be assigned parts of the value of the total CLO. Lastly, ECC and OXLC are comprised of multiple CLOs - all of which have shifting NAVs. To further confuse things, CLOs are highly illiquid assets. Unlike real estate or trading in bonds, preferred or common equity. CLOs don't trade on a regular basis and typically are bought or sold on appointment only. Meaning the value of the loans within the CLO may not impact its sales price as heavily as the variations of ECC or OXLC's NAV may lead you to believe.

Imagine if you're assigned to apprise the value of a CLO, You would be dependent on whoever was assigned to value the individual loans and if their acceptable margin of error was 10% (Yes, this is exceptionally high I'm sure). Now your data is only 90% accurate and your margin of error stacks on top of this. This is why I consistently tell people that determining ECC's and OXLC's NAV is an art, not a science.

Focus on Cash flows and Investment Income

When looking into ECC and OXLC or any other CLO heavy fund, you need to investigate their cash flows and investment income. Every payment that CLO funds receive from their CLOs are a mixture of interest and principal (like a mortgage payment would be for a practical comparison). From this, these funds pay out their monthly distributions. So long as these funds can cover their distributions via cash flows and/or investment income - they will continue to reward investors regardless of NAV volatility.

This than is obviously the goal of the management of both ECC and OXLC.

Source: OXLC Earning Slides

OXLC has seen its investment income rising due to advantageous acquisitions. Currently, OXLC is overearning its distributions as new CLO investments start paying out. There is typically a delay between new investment and its first payment to OXLC or any CLO fund. Again think of the mortgage example - most companies let you live there a month or so before you have your first payment - same idea here.

Source: ECC Earning Slides

ECC breaks down their portfolio distributions (meaning investment interest and the principle returned to them) and separates out their investment income at the top of the picture. ECC has been actively covering their distribution via the total cash flow but not with their investment interest alone. This can come from two sources -

1. Their CLOs may be older, or

2. Their CLOs are financed with higher cost debt, meaning the interest they have to pay on the debt which was used to buy their CLOs is eating into their income.

The later seems to be the case as ECC's management has been actively refinancing their CLOs to see better returns. This, again, has a delayed affect. The final benefit from their refinancing activity will be seen in later quarters.

What About the Recent Volatility?

YCharts

ECC and OXLC were both heavily affected by the broader market selloff in December and have recovered nicely in January. But the underlying CLO market also saw volatility.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) is a BDC and CLO manager. As a manager, SAR has created the entire CLO and manages what loans comprise it, than they have sold off the various tranches. They also receive payments for managing it. During the volatility, SAR's management decided to almost double the size of their CLO from $300 million to $500 million. As a side note, I recently published an article on SAR alone located here.

On the most recent earning call on January 10th, SAR's management fielded a question if they had made any opportunistic investments during the recent volatility.

Chris Oberbeck, SAR's CEO responded:

I'm speaking primarily in the CLO, and I think in our base BDC portfolio it hasn't. So specific to your question, we did price our CLO and upsized it, and we had a warehouse and we also had some incremental capacity to fill, so yes, we were able to purchase assets in the marketplace and take some advantage of the down swing when we upsized our CLO.

SAR's management decided the volatility offered the perfect time to capture mispriced loans and roll them into their CLO. It should be noted that ECC and OXLC both do not contain SAR's CLO within their portfolios, but it shows that even CLO managers view the recent volatility as a passing phase and not an alarming trend.

Didn't CLOs Cause the Recession?

The short answer is no.

CLOs will continue to be vilified but those who misunderstand them. In October, the New York Times published an article expressing concern over the continued existence of CLOs and falsely connected them directly to the financial crisis.

So what did help cause it? Another couple of acronyms were responsible - CDO (Collateralized debt obligations) and MBS (Mortgage Backed securities). All three of these items trade within similar circles. MBS are derived from bundling multiple mortgage loans together into one security that is sold to offset a bank's balance sheet or add stability to another. CDOs are extremely similar to CLOs however they are not primary comprised of senior secured loans - but include large amounts of high yield bonds and other debt instruments.

So what happened to CLOs during the 2008 recession?

Source: S&P Global Ratings

CLO 1.0s - are CLOs that were issued in the early 1990's through 2008 - the original style of CLOs. They were able to contain a small amount of high yield bonds and had the least amount of regulation attached to them.

CLO 2.0s are created after 2010 - so post-financial crisis and in response to tightened credit requirements and low interest. This is also the primary form of CLO that existed during the energy sector downturn.

How did CLOs do during these times of financial stress? Fantastically. CLO 2.0s appear to lose value (falling below the diagonal line) due to the CLO manager selling off lower credit rated loans for higher ones - reducing the net asset value of the CLO but protecting the CLOs lifetime value. CLO 1.0 managers successfully navigated the financial crisis and those CLOs did not suffer significant actual loss. Many CLOs saw their credit rating decrease, thus significantly increasing their percent of potential loss (the vertical axis).

CLO 2.0s are subject to higher credit rating requirements - which provides investors with even more security while still providing a high yield. But CLO 2.0 is not the currently issued vintage - 3.0 is. CLO 3.0s started being issued in 2014, they have the strictest credit requirements and contain no high yield bonds whatsoever. CLO 3.0s also are forced to be compliant to the Volcker Rule meaning most speculative investments disallowed.

Source: Pinebridge Investments

The vast majority of outstanding CLO balance is skewed towards the safest form of CLOs, meaning investors looking for a solid risk adjusted return should be seeking out CLOs versus slow paying means.

By surviving two credit pressing situations: the financial crisis and the energy sector downturn, CLOs are recession tested investments that even during those times provided a high yield steady income to investors.

New Retail Options Appearing

If ECC and OXLC were the only two CLO funds in town, the argument that CLOs are evil might have some standing. But another CLO fund recent came to the market. OFS Credit Company (OCCI) recently became available to retail investors.

YCharts

Currently, it trades at a discount to its more recently reported NAV. OCCI is so new that no investor presentations have been made available. So I will not make any recommendations on it at this time, since I am waiting for their quarterly update. However it does reveal a simple truth. CLOs are still attractive to retail investors as a source of high immediate income.

ECC, OXLC and now OCCI are three options for retail investors to get the regular recurring cash flow from CLOs that institutions typically enjoy.

Investor Takeaway

CLO funds are readily available to retail investors and offer regular recurring income. CLOs have weathered two financial crisis and in their current edition are less risky and more than able to survive another crisis or recession without losing investors revenue stream.

Simply put: CLOs are here to stay and will continue to make sound investments for immediate income investors.

Feel free to comment below, all honest and respectful comments are appreciated! Also feel free to click follow above if you enjoyed this article and want to receive notices when I write others!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECC, OXLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.