Are There Any Storm Clouds Out There?

One of the most important defensive exercises for equity investors is to look for signs of potential danger on the distant horizon. This practice keeps us ever alert to sudden and unexpected reversals of the prevailing trend. It also prevents us from being too shocked to take action when troubles actually arise. With that in mind, in today’s report we’ll take a close look at the stock market’s horizon and see if we spot any storm clouds ahead.

Before we get into what’s (potentially) wrong with this market, let’s briefly discuss what’s right with it. The gains made by the 11 S&P sectors since late December have been impressive to say the least. The extended rally over the last seven weeks has put enough distance between last year’s lows and current equity price levels in most industry groups to allow for plenty of downside leeway in the event of a reversal of the market’s tide.

This is nowhere more apparent than in the extremely important semiconductor industry. After lagging the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) for most of the last several months, the semiconductor stocks have finally caught up with the SPX. From a 3-month perspective, the semis have even surpassed the benchmark index on a relative strength basis. This can be seen in the following graph, which compares the SPX with the recent progression of the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH).

The semiconductor stocks are symptomatic of the overall tech sector, which has posted a remarkably strong performance in the last month. Many traders consider the semiconductor stock group as a barometer for the broad market, especially given that the semis tend to lead the Nasdaq Composite at key turning points. Most recently, last year’s stock market stumble was preceded by extended weakness in the semiconductor stocks, with SMH peaking a full six months before the SPX. Based on this, and similar past leading indicators, it can be stated with reasonable confidence that a major broad market decline rarely begins before weakness is first manifested in the semiconductor stocks. To date, there is no such weakness visible in this important industry group.

Another key industry group which has shown above-average recovery since December is the Internet stocks. The crestfallen FAANGs were a source of deep consternation for investors in the final months of 2018. Now that most of the leading e-commerce stocks have bottomed out and reversed course, however, there is fresh hope that the FAANGs can eventually return to a leadership position. The recovery in this important segment of the tech sector can be seen in the chart of the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN), shown below. The relative strength reflected in the Internet stocks is another encouraging sign for the bulls.

There is also exceptional relative strength in the interest-rate sensitive real estate equities. The iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) is one of the few industry-specific ETFs to have made a new 52-week high since the October-December market plunge. Considering that the selloff was triggered initially by concerns over rising interest rates, the incredible comeback in the real estate stocks is a testament to the rapid restoration of investor confidence in the prospects for a bullish 2019. It also shows that rising rates don’t pose an imminent threat to the stock market.

If the interest rate factor is no longer a potential threat right now, are there any other possible danger signs out there? Let’s take a look at a couple of potential trouble spots in the market. There is one somewhat troubling sign on the horizon in the form of an economically sensitive stock which has a track record of predicting setbacks in either the stock market or the economy. I’m referring to FedEx (FDX), which besides being the eighth largest employer in the U.S., has long been an important barometer of overall business and economic conditions. Major downturns in the stock price of FedEx have often preceded major turns in the overall stock market. At minimum, whenever FDX has failed to keep pace with a rising trend in the S&P 500 over a period of several months, it has always been a “heads up” signal that a corporate earnings slowdown is ahead.

With that in mind, let’s examine the recent stock price performance of FDX as featured in the following graph.

As you can see here, FDX took a sharp turn for the worst last September and has scarcely recovered since hitting a yearly low in December. FDX is conspicuously underperforming the SPX, which is definitely a concern. If FDX continues to lag the market in the next couple of months and fails to recover a significant portion of last year’s losses, a more defensive posture would certainly be warranted.

On a related note, the stock price performance of United Parcel Service (UPS) is worth watching. UPS is a close competitor for FDX and its business is equally sensitive to anything which impacts the outlook for business services and transportation. UPS is also lagging the S&P 500 right now and has a lot of catching up to do. However, UPS is in better technical shape than FDX and is trying to recover its losses from Q4 2018.

Another sign which could be trouble for the stock market down the line is the recent performance of the bank stocks. The banks have actually been okay lately, with many major U.S. banks posting positive surprises during the latest earnings season. Bank stocks are another sensitive segment which tend to exert an outsized influence on the broad market, so it’s important to monitor their progress. The potential problem with the bank stocks as a group is that not only are they somewhat lagging the SPX, but they are showing signs of stalling out on a short-term basis. For instance, while the SPX has made a series of higher peaks in the last three weeks, the PHLX/KBW Bank Index (BKX) has not done so. This lagging performance isn’t a serious cause of alarm, but if BKX doesn’t soon establish a higher high it would prompt questions as to the internal health of this important industry.

With the above considerations in mind, investors should keep an eye on the two potential trouble spots of the bank stocks and FedEx. Signs of increasing weakness in both these important barometers would be a cause for concern and would serve as a call to take preemptive action. The good news, however, is that most industry groups are high enough above their December lows that even if there was an unexpected setback right now, it would likely take several weeks before the new 52-week lows start expanding again. As it now stands, the number of stocks on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq making new lows is well below average. Until we see the new 52-week lows increase to above 40 for several days, there is no immediate cause for alarm.

On a strategic note, some conservative buying can still be done in the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and real estate equities, as well as the tech sector in general.

