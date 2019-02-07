GameStop: Buyout Fail Highlights Accelerating Fundamentals Decline

Sales of both used software and used hardware declined with the category off by over 16%.

Late last month GameStop (GME) announced it concluded the process to pursue the sale of the company to a private acquirer. Somewhat lost in the discussion, and a 27% single day decline, was news from earlier in the month concerning the key holiday sales results. The results point to an acceleration in the deterioration of the video game segment's fundamentals. The fiscal fourth quarter 2018, which interestingly captures November, December and January, will be marked by unusually strong declines in new hardware, new software and pre-owned sales. Collectibles growth will fall to low single digits. And while currently maintaining momentum, the smaller accessories and digital currency categories should also face pressure in the coming quarters.

Holiday Sales

During the nine-week holiday period that ended January 5th, new hardware sales decreased 6.1% Y/Y. GameStop noted the tough comparison was due to the strong launch of the Xbox One X during the 2017 holiday. Partially offsetting these declines were strong Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) Switch sales.

Further, the already low gross profit new hardware segment showed tightening margins in 2018. Consider Q3 as an example: revenues grew from $310 million in 2017 to $349 million, while category gross profit remained flat at $37 million. Look for continued stress in this segment with the launch of Sony’s (SNE) PlayStation 5 unlikely until the fall of 2020, a more iterative approach from Microsoft (MSFT) with their Xbox, and a new Switch device still only in the rumor phase.

Source: Q3'18 Earnings Call Slides

During the holiday period, new gaming software fell 8.3% versus last year. The company rightly pointed to the timing of the launch of this year’s Call of Duty title from Activision (ATVI); the game launched mid-October during GameStop’s third quarter, rather than in November, as in 2017. And note the company did record an 11% increase in new software in Q3.

However, the steep decline does raise questions as to what share GameStop captured of Take-Two’s (TTWO) Red Dead Redemption 2 sales. Expectations were high as there was no major Take-Two holiday title in 2017. Look to Take-Two’s earnings release on February 6th for more color. As a last takeaway, recall that the first half of fiscal 2018 saw low double-digit declines in new software sales.

Declines accelerated in the flagship pre-owned category. Sales of both used software and used hardware declined with the category off by over 16%. Declines in the mid-teens is a step up from the more common mid-single digit declines over the past years. Digital downloads, online game catalogues and the trend to fewer, longer played titles continues to erode GameStop’s high volume, high margin used segment. But just as important, less trade volume means lower trade credit for player purchases in the other segments.

Holiday sales of collectibles were up 3.7% to $219 million. However, the steep decline in growth percentage versus previous quarters demonstrates growing fatigue in the geek culture for collectibles. The company explained growth was lower due to lack of promotional activity, an effort to maintain gross margin rates.

Accessories sales expanded briskly at 29% with continued headset and controller demand. However, one possibility is 2018 will represent a peak for headset and controller sales for GameStop. As the battle royale trend plays out, the casual and family players will increasingly own headsets and the more hardcore gamers will already own high-end controllers.

Digital currency sales were strong during the holiday and overall digital receipts increased 17% to $353 million. However, note that the large majority of these sales are not recognized as revenues because they represent gift card values. Gross profit dollars from this category remain relatively low. As an example, Q3’18 had $42 million in gross profit from the digital category. As with accessories discussed above, the coming quarters' digital currency sales will face a tough comparison to last year because we lap the height of the Fortnite craze.

Balance Sheet Summary - November 2018

As of November 3, 2018, GameStop had unsecured senior notes with a net carry value of approximately $349 million at 5.50% due in 2019 and $471 million at 6.75% due in 2021. Total current assets were approximately $2.80 billion and total current liabilities were $2.54 billion. These assets included approximately $355 in cash and note the liabilities do include the $349 million in 2019 notes listed just above. Not listed above is the approximately $700 million GameStop will receive from the recently closed sale of their Spring Mobile business.

Shares outstanding were approximately 102 million and the company has paid a $0.38 quarterly dividend for the past two years. Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2018 are estimated at $2.69. Free cash flow for the trailing twelve months was approximately $272 million.

Takeaways

From a current ratio perspective GameStop has low but adequate working capital. The company can use cash on hand to reduce interest expense rather than refinancing the 2019 notes. The payout ratio on the dividend, while providing price support with its high yield, represents a growing majority of free cash flow. This should accelerate in fiscal 2019 with the sale of the Spring Mobile business. Look to the March 27th earnings announcement for free cash flow guidance for 2019.

While balance sheet discussions have dominated recent discussions, of more long-term importance is the deterioration of the core video game segments. Without a new major console in 2019, hardware sales should decline and face further tightening in margins. Despite Q3 strength, expect weak new software sales during Q4, with full year sales declining for the segment compared to 2017. Additionally note that analysts have raised concerns about the 2019 slate of AAA titles. Declines, at least on a percentage basis, are accelerating in the high margin pre-owned category. And importantly, this lower trade volume means lower trade credit for player purchases. Growth in the key collectibles adjacency has abated. Accessories and digital currency will face tough comparisons during fiscal 2019 due to the lapping of the height of the battle royale mania.

Taken as a whole, these challenges to each category of core video game sales and the sale of the Spring Mobile business will reduce free cash flow in fiscal 2019. Expect downward share price pressure as the safety of the high payout ratio dividend is questioned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.