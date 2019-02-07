Should You Look At Free Cash Flows To Find Safer Dividend Payers?
About: Tesco PLC (TSCDF), TSCDY
by: John Kingham
Summary
In December I wrote an article for Master Investor magazine talking about my stock market tip for 2019.
After some additional thought and meditation I have decided to back-track somewhat on my short-lived enthusiasm for free cash flows.
Tesco is a prime example of what can happen when dividends are repeatedly paid with debt rather than free cash flow.
At the time I was looking to switch my investment strategy from an earnings-based approach to one