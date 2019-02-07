Auxly: Why We Were Right About This Underperformer

We continue to believe that Auxly represents a risky way to gain exposure to the cannabis sector and there are much better options out there.

We also have serious doubts about Auxly's ability to sell cannabis given it has no access to provincial markets in Canada without supply deals.

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

We last wrote on Auxly (OTCQX:CBWTF), previously known as Cannabis Wheaton, in April this year. Our conclusion back then was that Auxly was a risky investment and rated the stock as "reduce." We continue to believe that Auxly's business model will face significant challenges in the post-legalization world as it focuses on small growers that lack competitive advantage and staying power in a commoditized market.

Situation Overview

Since we covered the stock and issued our sell rating in "Cannabis Wheaton: The World's First Pot Streaming Company" back in April when the stock was trading at $1.49, the stock has lost 36% of its value as it closed at $0.95 last Friday, making it one of the worst performers among all Canadian LPs we cover. The stock participated in the recent rally but it has noticeably underperformed almost all other cannabis stocks. Since the stock reached its 52-week high in early 2019, the stock has lost its luster and dropped its old name "Cannabis Wheaton" hoping for a better 2019.

(Source: TSX Website)

The trouble for Auxly came from its CEO Chuck Rifici who, according to BNN Bloomberg Commentator Andrew McCreath, tried to strike a private deal with employees during an attempted bought deal with two previous underwriters. The two underwriters learned about the private deal and pulled out. Subsequently, BMO agreed to help the company raise $115 million at $1.40 per share and its investors must be mad with the stock trading at $0.87 as of November 22. Despite Chuck Rifici's past experience including co-founding Canopy (CGC) and serving as the Chairman of National Access Cannabis (OTCPK:NACNF), there were clearly concerns over his conduct during the failed bought deal.

Corporate Update

As we discussed at length during our first article in April, Auxly provides financing to its streaming partners in exchange for minority equity investments and streaming rights. Since then, the company has defined three areas of focus for its business going forward:

Upstream : Cultivation capacities in Canada and Uruguay

: Cultivation capacities in Canada and Uruguay Midstream : IP and cannabis-related technologies

: IP and cannabis-related technologies Downstream: Cannabis retailers

We were all familiar with Auxly's upstream business which essentially involves in it providing financing to smaller LPs in exchange for future productions or royalties. Auxly's current upstream business includes:

The midstream business of Auxly is immaterial, in our view, and includes a few peripheral businesses in adjacent fields with no clear competitive advantage or real scale. The downstream business consists mainly of Auxly's investment in Inner Spirit (OTC:INSHF) which includes an initial investment for 18.5% of the retailer and an exclusive right to provide up to 50% of Inner Spirit's supply. Inner Spirit completed its IPO on July 31 this year at an IPO price of $0.15 and the stock is trading at $0.20 as of November 22. Auxly acquired another 7 million shares as part of the IPO. Post-IPO, Auxly owns 25.9 million shares representing 15% of Inner Spirit. So far, Inner Spirit remains a marginal player in the retail market with 4 licenses in Alberta.

At the end of the day, it is hard to judge Auxly's streaming deals until the partners start producing and Auxly starts selling the streamed productions. We had serious doubts about Auxly's ability to find markets for its streaming productions because it has no provincial supply agreements. Also, most of Auxly's partners are small, under-capitalized, and pre-production. There are significant risks of failure or poor execution at Auxly's private streaming partners and quality control would become a big issue and Auxly has to make sure the partners adhere to a minimum standard.

Recent Quarter

There is very little to say about Auxly's last quarter as the company only generated $512k in revenue which came entirely from its subsidiary KGK that provides contract research services. No cannabis sales have occurred and it is unclear when cannabis sales will begin. However, Auxly does have $236 million of cash available on its balance sheet, which represents $0.42 per share given 561 million basic shares outstanding. Most of the options and warrants are out of the money so they do not represent additional dilution.

(Press Release)

Conclusion

We continue to believe that Auxly represents a risky way to gain exposure to the cannabis sector and there are much better options out there. Auxly's recent investments in public companies have performed poorly (Delta 9 and FSD) and its streaming partners are mostly small, private growers that are still in the construction and licensing stage. We also have serious doubts about Auxly's ability to sell cannabis given it has no access to provincial markets in Canada and its retail partner, Inner Spirit, only has 5 stores operating now with no clear path to gain critical mass.

Auxly essentially paid a ton of money for productions in the future without securing an end-market. Should the Canadian market enter a period of oversupply, we think Auxly would be one of the most affected LPs in Canada due to its lack of market access and sub-scale high-cost production. We reiterate our Underperform rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.