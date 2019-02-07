General Motors: Key Comment From Mary Barra

General Motors (GM) yesterday announced its Q4 2018 financial results.

As I previewed on Tuesday, GM easily beat low analyst expectations:

Revenue was up by 1.9 percent year-over-year to $38.4B.

Adjusted EBIT margin of 7.4 percent was down 80 basis points from Q4 2017.

Non-GAAP EPS was $1.43, down 13 percent from Q4 2017.

Management noted that "results were driven by strong pricing, surging crossover sales, successful execution of the company's full-size truck launch, the growth of GM Financial earnings and disciplined cost control."

GM stock jumped at the open but then drifted down in the day.

Beyond The Headlines

I noted in Tuesday's article that I would be watching closely for two items:

Unit Sales

Autonomy

Let's dive in.

Unit Sales

Last year, GM stopped its decades-long practice of reporting monthly sales, and the following table illustrates why:

Key observations:

Unit sales dropped by 14 percent year-over-year.

GM's sales in China were hit particularly hard: down 25 percent.

In 2018, Cadillac was the only GM brand that grew, and all regions showed significant year-over-year drops.

If the downward trend in GM's unit sales persists in the coming periods, I would expect last year's favorable trends in sales mix and average transaction prices to eventually fail to offset the deteriorating underlying trend.

Autonomy

As I noted in my preview article, Mary Barra has walked back from her "quarters, not years" rhetoric, and one analyst asked about it on the call:

John Murphy Just a second question, if you could update us on what's going on with Cruise? I mean, obviously, there was some talk about getting launched with a fleet, commercial fleet this year, sounds like that might get a little bit delayed. [...] Mary Barra [...] As we've been consistently communicating, safety is going to be the gating metric for Cruise. We're at 1,100 people, so we've got the right team and at right focus obviously moving out there has been I think just shows our commitment to what we're doing there and being able to work on the whole ecosystem as well as the technology. We continue to make rapid progress with the technology, I think that's as evidenced by the video we released just last month that shows that our vehicle can handle the new that others are struggling with. So I think we're in a very strong position, if not a leading position. We're continuing to make the rapid progress. We're going to make sure we meet all the appropriate safety thresholds that we defined for ourselves as well as the regulatory requirements, and this is going to be a really important critical year, and we're going to continue to update you as we progress, but I would say everything is moving forward in a very positive fashion.

I interpreted the above as a non-answer, as Mary Barra avoided providing a specific timeline, so we still do not know when GM will deliver on the "quarters, not years" promise.

One More Thing

The most important forward-looking statement was made on the earnings call:

Adam Jonas Two quick questions. First, when do you think GM can sell EVs for a positive EBIT margin, roughly? Mary Barra So Adam, we've talked to you about the fact that with our next generation of development, that we want to make sure we have obtainable, profitable, desirable, and with the appropriate range. And so that is the work that we're doing. We benefit from the fact that we have a strong position in China, and as you know, the regulatory situation we will drive there. Also I think, important to note that we have the partnership with Honda to leverage the technology as well. So I think we're in a good position, driving our cell costs down, also from a quality perspective, and that is our stated goal when we launch that next family of vehicles. Adam Jonas Okay. So I'm interpreting that as kind of post 2020, maybe 2021, correct me if I'm wrong. Second, question for either Mary, you or for Mark if he is on, what do you think of an all-electric pickup truck and when will GM sell an E-Silverado? Mary Barra So, I think, you said correct me if you're wrong. I would say early next decade, but I wouldn't put any more specificity on EV profitability than that. And I'll say on your second question is, we believe in an all EV future. So you'll have to stay tuned. Adam Jonas We will. Thank you.

Intense discussions abound on autonomy, but the following is indisputable: GM doesn't expect to turn a profit on its electric vehicles until "early next decade," while Tesla (TSLA) has been profitable for two quarters.

Bottom Line

GM is banking on its gasoline crossovers and pickup trucks to carry its bottom line through the "early next decade," which is when the company aims to start producing profitable and compelling all-electric vehicles in volume.

Both of those assumptions are questionable.

Premium Research If you're interested in my investment methodology and other holdings, join Value Portfolio. I'm confident that you will find my fundamental research to be insightful, and I look forward to discussing ideas with you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.