Snap: Good Start To 2019, Plenty Of Work Ahead

Between $6 and $11, I consider shares to be "fairly valued" and see no reason to alter the neutral stance on the shares.

At the start of the year, I looked at the prospects for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in an article called "the curious case of Snap." I observed that 2018 has been a dismal year for the company and investors, as Snap has engagement and management issues at hand, despite growing revenues and narrowing losses.

Trading at nearly $6 at the time, I concluded to be cautious despite the low expectations on the back of the large losses and real operational challenges, including that of engagement. While the end of the year was stronger than expected, or better said feared, Snap still has plenty to prove in 2019.

About The Performance

The law of large numbers is catching up with Snap as well although the numbers are not yet so large, especially versus its peers. From a revenue base with annual sales of $825 million in 2017, the company has seen growth decelerate a bit during 2018. First quarter sales growth for 2018 came in at 54%, while growth slowed down to 44% in the second quarter and 43% in the third quarter of last year. On revenues coming in at $298 million in the third quarter, the company has seen EBITDA losses come down significantly. First quarter EBITDA loss of $218 million narrowed to $169 million in the second quarter and $138 million in the third quarter.

The company originally guided for fourth quarter sales of $355-$380 million, as EBITDA losses were seen at $75-$100 million in the seasonally stronger quarter. The good news is that growth came in at 34% as sales hit $390 million while EBITDA losses came in at $50 million. Note that this latter number is further removed from break-even levels as you might expect at first sight. This number excludes a real $23 million depreciation expense and real costly $122 million stock-based compensation expense as well. Adjusted for these items, losses come in at nearly $200 million.

Thus, the business is now posting sales in excess of $1.5 billion at an annualised rate, yet it continues to post real economic losses at around $750-$800 million. Furthermore, note that the fourth quarter is typically strong, as the guidance for the seasonally softer first quarter is not necessarily very comforting. Revenues are seen up 24-34% to $285-$310 million as adjusted EBITDA losses are seen at $140-$165 million, with no full year guidance being issued.

So while the business had a better quarter than anticipated, or better said feared, how are the operational metrics holding up? Daily active users came in at 186 million, the same as Q3 of 2018, but down a million compared to the same period a year before, indicating that all of the growth comes from revenues per user. The company attributes this to games, publishing stories and shows which are more actively consumed by users. This is important as growth in the user base is flat in North America, but also in "emerging" places like Europe and the rest of the world.

Valuation Talks

With cash and equivalents still comfortably above the $2.0 billion mark, valuations have jumped quite a bit as shares rose from $7.00 to $8.70 in response to the earnings release. With 1.51 billion shares outstanding, the equity valuation has jumped from $10.6 billion to $13.1 billion. This 25% jump is even bigger if we look at the current enterprise valuation of $11.1 billion, as the valuation jumped by roughly 30% based on this metric.

The current enterprise value has risen a lot from the lows in early January when I pegged the enterprise value at roughly $6 billion. This means that sales multiples have risen from about 5 times sales to about 9 times sales based on trailing sales, a steep multiple given the steep losses and growth rates seen around 30%.

The potential for the business remains despite lack of user growth as ARPU in North America rose to $3.38 per user, while the rest of the world comes in at $1.24 per user, actually larger than the $1.04 generated per user in Europe. The good news is that sales growth is directly seen on the bottom line as total expenses are flattish for a year now, marking real improvements on the bottom line with >30% sales growth.

Concluding Remarks

As I concluded at the start of the year, valuation discussions with regards to Snap are based on the relative valuation multiples as the company continues to lose money. A 7.5 times annualised sales multiple, and 9 times trailing sales multiple, seems reasonable compared to some other SaaS names which grow at >30% revenue growth rates. On the other hand, it can be questioned if social media names deserve a similar multiple as enterprise cloud software platforms or programs.

The obvious buyer Facebook (FB) is not the most logical candidate anymore, while it was interested in the past in the business. Of course, the success of Instagram, with nearly 3 times as many users, makes that its interest has faded. Furthermore, the controversy around social media, practices of the platforms and engagement issues do not make this space an automatic growth area anymore for a technology company which "missed the boat." Then again, it should be said that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has done really good things with LinkedIn of course.

The good news is that Snap appears to be conservative in its revenue guidance, as seen in the Q4 results, and is really delivering on real improvements on the bottom line, although economic losses still trend at $800 million a year. These losses, lack of potential buyers and not being a motivated seller, as well as fierce competition from Facebook make that I continue to be cautious.

Hence I reiterate my conclusion from January that Snap is not a compelling short (given the continuation of growth and reduced losses) although triggers on the long side are not convincing enough, while long-dated call option premiums remain too pricey to make a bet that way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.