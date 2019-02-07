Nutrien To Acquire Actagro For Crop Yield R&D And Products

NTR is acquiring the firm to gain size, reach, and R&D expertise in a consolidating industry as it seeks to increase margin and remain competitive.

Nutrien said it will acquire Actagro for $340 million.

Nutrien (NTR) has announced a deal to acquire Actagro for $340 million in consideration.

Actagro has developed a line of soil and plant health products that increase crop productivity.

NTR is continuing to acquire smartly as it seeks to grow its business in a consolidating industry.

Target Company

Fresno, California-based Actagro was founded in 1997 to research and commercialize organic acids to improve crop yields through soil and plant health treatments.

Management is headed by CEO Monty Bayer and COO Greg Crawford, each of whom has extensive industry experience.

Below is an overview video of best management practices by Actagro:

Source: digitalattic

The firm’s primary product offerings include:

Enhanced efficiency fertilizers

Nutrient management solutions

Soil health solutions

Plant stimulant solutions

Organic solutions

Investors have funded at least $30.3 million in financing and include Norwest Equity Partners.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global micronutrients market ‘is expected to grow over the forecast period [2015 to 2022] on account of increasing demand from agriculture industry since they significantly improve uniformity and quality in crop yield.

The main applications for this expected growth include ‘soil fertilization, foiler, hydroponics and fertigation,’ with soil fertilization being the most important application.

In the U.S. and Canada, depletion in arable land is expected to drive faster adoption in the North American market. In Asia, the growing agriculture industry in China and India will produce future demand, while Europe’s increasing numbers of people eating vegan diets will add to regional market growth.

Major competitive vendors that provide micronutrient solutions include:

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY)

Agrium

Coromandel International

Aries Agro

Mosaic (MOS)

Cheminova

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Nutrien disclosed the acquisition price as $340 million but didn’t describe the terms.

Management said it expects the acquisition to be ‘accretive to earnings in the first year.’

A review of the firm’s most recent quarterly financial statement indicates that as of December 31, 2018, NTR had $2.3 billion in cash and $21.1 billion in total liabilities, of which long-term debt represented $7.6 billion.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $647 million.

Nutrien is acquiring Actagro for its soil and plant health technologies and U.S. R&D and plant facility footprint.

As Nutrien CEO Chuck Magro stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of Actagro is aligned with Nutrien’s strategy to invest in higher-margin proprietary products that provide strong value for growers. Actagro has a strong track record of developing and manufacturing high-value crop nutrition products and we see a significant opportunity to expand the business by leveraging the global reach of our Retail network and the expansion of Actagro’s strong relationships with domestic and international distributors.

In the past 12 months, NTR’s stock price has risen 13.7% vs. the S&P 500 Index rise of 4.2%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Nutrien is the new name for the combined firms of Agrium and PotashCorp which merged on January 1, 2018. The company is focused on providing crop nutrient technologies to agricultural producers worldwide.

NTR has had a recent history of uneven earnings surprises compared to consensus estimates, as the chart shows below,

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings are somewhat split, although weighted toward 'Strong Buy' and the current consensus price target for the stock is $62.74, 24.8% above its current price:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment from linguistic analysis in recent earnings calls has been rising:

Source: Sentieo

The two firms were already well-known to each prior to the deal, with Actagro’s products distributed through Nutrien’s retail outlets.

By acquiring Actagro, Nutrien effectively gains a ‘house-brand’ that also provides a robust R&D capability to continue developing new products that are differentiated and higher-margin.

In addition, Actagro has existing relationships with a number of domestic and international distributors which will provide enhanced reach for Nutrien’s other product lines.

Nutrien forecasts the Actagro business will ‘generate approximately US$55 million in run-rate EBITDA two years after close with the realization of synergies (cost savings) and organic growth opportunities.’

If that target is achieved, Nutrien will have paid a forward EBITDA multiple of approximately 6.2x for the acquisition.

Given NTR’s current Enterprise Value / EBITDA multiple is 13.97, adding EBITDA at a multiple that is roughly one-half of its own would seem to be a savvy and reasonably priced move by management.

The deal appears to make sense, especially as the trend in the industry is toward consolidation. NTR will likely need to continue growing in order to hold on to its pricing power and distribution relationships.

