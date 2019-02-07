Lancaster Is An Emerging Leader
About: Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC), Includes: BGS, GIS, JJSF, THS
by: Abrar Hassan Saadi
Summary
Lancaster has a number of renowned brands in the specialty food market.
The firm has delivered higher returns on invested capital and equity when compared to peers along with higher margins.
Time series regression indicates a healthy increase in the next quarter and the model fits the actual data reasonably well.
Valuation multiples and performance stats indicates that the firm is appropriately valued in the market.
Investment Thesis
Lancaster (LANC) is an emerging leader in the specialty food sector. The firm holds fourteen leading brands under frozen breads, dressings, dips, croutons and has a number of brand licensing agreements