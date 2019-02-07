A Helpful New Direction In Retirement Research (Podcast)

New research by Moshe Milevsky distinguishes between chronological age and biological age. Someone who has lived 60 years may be as fit as a 50-year-old or may be biologically equivalent to a 70-year-old. Thus, the implications for asset allocation and insurance coverage for two people both aged 60 may be very different.

This brief podcast (3:33) suggests that as the science of determining one’s biological age improves, we may be able to get more accurate “numbers,” and use that data to improve our outcomes and life satisfaction.

