A Helpful New Direction In Retirement Research (Podcast)
Feb. 07, 2019 10:50 AM ET
Summary
- New research by Moshe Milevsky distinguishes between chronological age and biological age.
- Someone who has lived 60 years may be as fit as a 50-year-old or may be biologically equivalent to a 70-year-old.
- The implications for asset allocation and insurance coverage are very different.
New research by Moshe Milevsky distinguishes between chronological age and biological age. Someone who has lived 60 years may be as fit as a 50-year-old or may be biologically equivalent to a 70-year-old. Thus, the implications for asset allocation and insurance coverage for two people both aged 60 may be very different.
This brief podcast (3:33) suggests that as the science of determining one’s biological age improves, we may be able to get more accurate “numbers,” and use that data to improve our outcomes and life satisfaction.
This article was written by
GIL WEINREICH - Author of "The Mentor," a unique parable for financial advisors and those who aspire to become one. I have worked in the FA arena since 1997, and during that time, the New York State Society of CPAs twice awarded its prestigious Excellence in Financial Journalism award to me for a monthly column I wrote on business ethics. Previously, I reported on international news for Voice of America (where I was awarded a newsroom writing award) and prior to that worked as an editorial assistant at U.S. News and World Report. I live with my wife and children amidst the verdant and vibrant hills and dales of Jerusalem.