New Age Beverages Is About To Take A Spill After Parabolic Rise With Upcoming Negative Catalysts

Summary

New Age Beverages (NBEV) is a $500M+ market cap struggling U.S. beverage roll-up attempting to reinvent itself by marketing CBD-infused drinks.

The Company’s recent ‘key’ licensing deal to sell Marley branded CBD drinks comes with unfavorable economics as NBEV will pay a high 50% of gross margin for the license.

Insiders lock-up agreement expires on 2/6/19, which will allow over 6 million previously locked-up shares to be sold.

NBEV has run up 100% since its November financing at $3.50 without significant fundamental changes in our view.

NBEV has burned through most of its recent cash raise from a non-core acquisition, we expect more equity financings soon.