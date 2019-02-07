Summary

Align Technology was a top Portfolio Armor name and appeared in our hedged portfolios periodically from April of 2017 until August of 2018.

Here, I contrast the performance of our hedged Align Technology positions when we got the stock right in April 2017 and when we got it wrong in August 2018.

I show how the respective hedged returns, relative to the performance of Align Technology unhedged, exemplifies our "heads you win, tails you don't lose too much" approach.