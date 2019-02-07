Hess And Exxon Mobil Hit 2 More Oil Discoveries Offshore Guyana

Both companies need a strong catalyst to move up significantly from here, and the opportunity will come next year with the massive potential of Guyana.

The company announced two additional discoveries offshore Guyana at the Tilapia-1 and Haimara-1 wells. The total number of discoveries on the Stabroek Block climbs to 12.

Photo: The drillship Stena Carron. Author: Ronnie Robertson

Thesis

The Stabroek block with an area of 26,806 km2 located about 120 miles offshore Georgetown, Guyana, can be classified as one of the most prolific offshore oil potentials in South America. It is a relatively recent discovery which started in May 2015 with the Liza discovery:

In May 2015, ExxonMobil announced it made a significant oil discovery with the Liza-1 exploration well on the Stabroek block about 120 mi (193 km) offshore in the Guyana-Suriname basin. It encountered more than 295 ft (90 m) of high-quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs. The Transocean drillship Deepwater Champion drilled the well to an Upper Cretaceous fan play at 17,825 ft (5,433 m) in 5,719 ft (1,743 m) of water.

The operator of the block is Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Ltd., a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil (XOM) who owns 45% working interest. Its two partners are Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. who is a subsidiary of Hess Corp. (HES) with 30% working interest and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Ltd. with a 25% working interest.

Source: Hess Corporation

I am sure many investors have only a fragmented understanding of what is going on, and this article is meant to help to understand what are the future financial implications for Hess Corp. and Exxon Mobil who have invested a small fortune in exploration CapEx since 2015.

After Hess and Exxon announced their 10th discovery in the Stabroek block called the Pluma-1 well on December 3, 2018, the field is estimated holding now 5 billion barrels of oil and gas (reserve resources).

The company expects that it can install up to five production platforms in the block over the coming years with a total gross production of 750k Boe/d by 2025.

John B. Hess, the CEO, highlighted the weight of Guyana in the 4Q'18 conference call:

Through 2025, we plan to allocate about 75% of our capital expenditures to our Guyana and Bakken assets, two of the highest return investment opportunities in the industry. Second, we have built a focused portfolio with a combination of short-cycle and long-cycle investment opportunities with Guyana and Bakken as our growth engines and the deepwater Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf of Thailand is our cash engines.

Darren Woods, Chairman, and CEO of Exxon Mobil confirmed that the project is on track for an early 2020 start-up, in the 4Q'18 conference call

In Guyana, our track record of exploration success continued with five additional discoveries during the year resulting in an updated resource estimate of more than 5 billion oil equivalent barrels. With our success, we added another drillship to accelerate the pace of exploration and appraisal drilling. We now see the potential for at least five FPSOs producing more than 750,000 barrels per day by 2025... Let me just add here too that we advance the FID at Payara in the middle of 2020 to late 2019, again reflecting the development plans and the progress that we’re making beyond the plans we laid out last year. Later this year we plan to mobilize the FPSO for the first development of phase in Guyana putting us on track for an early 2020 startup.

What is quite remarkable is that both companies focus primarily on the US Shale (Permian and Bakken), and offshore South America (Guyana and Brazil) to drive production growth for the next several years.

HES noted in its fourth quarter 2018 results, that 2019 CapEx will be around $2.9 billion on capital projects, which is a 40% increase from 2018.

The focus on Guyana which is not producing cash flow as opposed to the US shale has been a strong negative driver for the stock and prevented the company from generating positive cash flow.

A simple look at the historical Free Cash Flow since 2015 explains why this project could be so crucial for the stock in 2020 and why it is essential to keep HES on your list for a potential long-term investment.

To just get a rough idea of what could be the impact in oil production for HES by 2025, let's assume a gross output of 750K Bop/d. Hess Corp. owns 30% WI which is 225K net Bop/d.

Now, look at what the company is producing. It represents about 75% of what HES is producing globally and more than it will ever provide in the Bakken with a production of 200K Bop/d by 2021.

News today

According to Offshore Energy Today, Exxon Mobil announced:

two additional discoveries offshore Guyana at the Tilapia-1 and Haimara-1 wells, bringing the total number of discoveries on the Stabroek Block to 12.

The two discoveries will add to the estimated recoverable resource of more than 5 billion Boe on the Stabroek block.

Exxon has said that the Tilapia-1 is the fourth discovery in the Turbot area that includes the Turbot, Longtail and Pluma discoveries. Tilapia-1 encountered approximately 305 feet (93 meters) of high-quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoir and was drilled to a depth of 18,786 feet (5,726 meters) in 5,850 feet (1,783 meters) of water. The well is located approximately 3.4 miles (5.5 kilometers) west of the Longtail-1 well.

Furthermore, the Drillship Tom Madden from Noble Corp. (NE) is expected to drill the Yellowtail 1 well which could become the 13th discovery in the Starbroek project. Stabroek keeps on giving, and recoverable resources could be as high as 7 billion Boe by the end of 2019.

The article of OffshoreEnergyToday direct to a study from Rystad which is quite striking. One simple graph is very telling about the oil exploration companies who were the most successful in 2018:

The three first are Exxon Mobil, Hess, and CNOOC which are partners in the Stabroek project. Erlingsen from Rystad said:

Top E&P companies registered many exploration successes in 2018, as majors and minnows alike made significant discoveries, but ExxonMobil was exceptional,

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Hess Corp. and Exxon Mobil are not precisely in the same ball game as we speak, but we can draw some similarities anyway.

HES bounced back significantly since early January, so did Exxon Mobil but more timidly. HES and XOM seem to move within a descending channel pattern with no way to exit and no potential decisive breakout possible unless oil returns to the $80s per barrel.

The risks are geopolitical uncertainty and oil prices volatility that will continue to plague the world economy in 2019. Descending channels are short-term bearish, and the market may look at the stocks as an opportunity to sell on the good news.

Data by YCharts

Both companies need an active catalyst to move up significantly from here, and the opportunity will come next year with the massive potential of Guyana and its positive effects on the bottom line. Exploration CapEx will start to go down while production will be up. This simple model will generate more free cash flow and a better stock appreciation.

