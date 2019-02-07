Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Factors Of Influence In 2019, Key Indicators And Opportunity
by: Oleksandr Pylypenko
Summary
The company’s lead medicine continues to improve sales.
Alnylam has an advanced pipeline with promising signs in 2019.
Alnylam’s has a lot of things to pay attention to it.
I believe ALNYstock introduces 14% growth potential at these levels.
In the first half of January, Alnylam announced preliminary Q4 sales for Onpattro (patisiran), the company’s single commercialized drug. In addition, in mid-January, the firm declared a public offering of 5 million shares to cover