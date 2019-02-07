Quick Take

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) intends to raise up to $50 million from the sale of ADSs in a ‘best efforts’ U.S. IPO, per an amended regulatory filing.

The company provides a source of online wealth management services via third-party firms that it hosts on its marketplace.

PUYI is achieving only moderate growth on a small revenue base, faces growing competition, and the IPO is pricey.

Company And Technology

Guangzhou, China-based Puyi was founded in 2010 to provide wealth management services by connecting third-party wealth managers with consumers online via its marketplace and offline through its branch network.

Management is headed by Founder, Chairman, and CEO Yu Haifeng, who was previously General Manager for Fanhua Dongguan Jiayu Insurance Agency.

Puyi has developed a portfolio of wealth management services that include publicly raised fund products, exchange administered products and asset management plans online, and privately raised fund products offline.

Also, the company’s portfolio of corporate finance services includes financial solutions for product design, identification of sources of funding, compliance and risk management.

Customer Acquisition

Puyi’s client acquisition approach is composed of identifying, fostering and collaborating with ‘seed clients’ to actively market its products or services on social media platforms to their families, friends, and acquaintances. Seed clients [SCs] are existing clients who believe strongly in the company’s service capabilities.

The firm’s SCs are supported by about 100 of its investment advisors. Their responsibilities include providing SC with systematic and continuous professional training on Puyi’s portfolio, and investment and asset allocation.

Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue have increased sequentially in the past year, indicating decreased selling efficiency as the firm scales its operations, per the table below:

Selling Expenses Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE Q2 2018 27.4% FYE Q2 2017 22.5%

Market And Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Boston Consulting Group and Lufax, China’s overall wealth management market is valued at about $6.1 trillion.

The main factor expected to drive online wealth management market growth is forecasted to be stricter regulatory control over the asset and wealth management industry.

The online wealth management segment accounts for 34.6%, or $2.13 trillion, of China’s overall wealth management market, growing at a CAGR of 50% over the last five years.

Major competitors that provide or are developing online wealth management services in China include:

X Financial (XYF)

Pintec (PT)

Ant Financial (BABA)

Other commercial banks, online-based financial service providers, and on-bank traditional financial institutions provide increasingly sophisticated online capabilities.

Financial Performance

Puyi’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Moderately increased top line revenue

Growing gross profit

High gross margin

Swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two fiscal years (Audited U.S. GAAP):

Relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

TTM Revenue Period TTM Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE Q2 2018 $ 25,058,000 6.2% FYE Q2 2017 $ 23,589,545 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE Q2 2018 $ 20,702,000 33.6% FYE Q2 2017 $ 15,499,091 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin FYE Q2 2018 82.6% FYE Q2 2017 65.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations % Variance vs. Prior FYE Q2 2018 $ 6,788,000 Swing to Positive FYE Q2 2017 $ (3,495,303)

As of September 30, 2018, the company had $15.6 million in cash and $4.9 million in total liabilities (unaudited, interim).

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, was $6.7 million.

IPO Details

Puyi intends to sell between 4 million and 6.67 million ADSs representing 1.5 shares of underlying common stock each, at a midpoint price of $6.75 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $36.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The firm has set a minimum floor of 4 million shares sold in order to close the transaction.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $399.0 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 8.7%, which is generally considered a ‘low float’ transaction.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

20% of the net proceeds of this offering to expand our branch network, including expanding branches in tier one and tier two cities in China, developing our base of independent investment advisors and additional seed clients, and hiring additional investment advisors; 20% of the net proceeds of this offering to upgrade our IT infrastructure; 20% of the net proceeds of this offering to launch additional FoFs and non-performing loan funds under our asset management business; and the remaining 40% for general corporate purposes, including to fund strategic investments and acquisitions.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t currently available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Network 1 Financial Securities.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $414,151,205 Enterprise Value $398,563,205 Price/Sales 8.51 EV/Revenue 8.19 EV/EBITDA 22.06 Earnings Per Share $0.25 Total Debt To Equity 0.17 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 8.69% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $6.75 Net Free Cash Flow $3,116,061

As a reference, Puyi’s clearest public comparable would be recent Chinese financial firm IPO X Financial; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

MetricS X Financial Puyi Variance Price/Sales 1.10 8.51 673.9% EV/Revenue 2.24 8.19 265.8% EV/EBITDA 7.25 22.06 204.3% Earnings Per Share $0.82 $0.25 -69.2%

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.