Vestas Wind Systems A/S ADR (VWDRY) CEO Anders Runevad on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Anders Runevad

So good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Full Year 2018 and Q4 2018 Report. As usual it's me and our CFO, Marika; and Patrick on the -- and the IR team that are here this morning.

Let me start with the usual disclaimer slide and then go straight into the key highlights of the year. So, a very solid order intake, 14.2 gigawatts across 43 countries at 27% year-over-year increase, leading to an all-time high order backlog of more than €26 billion. The guidance was met on all parameters on revenue, on EBIT, free cash flow and net investment.

Also a very solid performance from our service business both when it comes to revenue growth with an organic growth of 13% and when it comes to EBIT and EBIT margin improvements, EBIT landed at 25%.

Another highlight was, of course, from our joint venture with MHI for the offshore business breaking even on net profit. We continued to improve our safety performance with a 25% improvement in total recordable injury year-over-year and we recommend a dividend payment of DKK 7.44, equal to a payout ratio of 30%.

And this is also the time of the year where we do an update on our strategic plan and of course also check our execution on that plan during the year, and I will come back to that.

But starting then with the order intake in Q4. So a very solid, 5.5 gigawatts and that is a 44% increase year-over-year and at the average selling price of €0.76 per megawatt in the quarter.

U.S., Australia, South Africa and China were the main contributors to the Q4 order intake. And we also then took in orders of 170 megawatt of PTC qualifying components, so that is then 60% PTC qualification components.

Looking at ASP. We remain stable in the quarter at 0.76. But, of course, as usual with ASP, we should remember that geography turbine type scope and of course the uniqueness of the offering is still a factor. But overall then, of course, we are encouraged to see now five quarter in a row with stable ASP.

These are the countries. So, all-in-all, 43 countries where we took orders last year. And again highlights our unique global reach, and also a strong global demand that we see in the market. We had four countries that were new to us and all-in-all we are up to 80 countries or 80-plus countries now where we've done wind projects.

Maybe this is my favorite slide of the presentation today that shows the order intake well spread over all three regions. So, as I said up -- total up 27% year-over-year, 25% up in Americas where we see increases coming from U.S. and Brazil. But I would say overall good activity in most markets.

EMEA up 25%, a strong development in markets such Norway, other Scandinavian countries, also South Africa more than offsetting the predictive decline that we also saw in Germany. But again broad-based as we talked about throughout the year on order intake.

And then Asia-Pacific, up 38%. Australia coming back as he also talked about during the year with more than a gigawatt in order intake, but again, broad-based and we actually saw order intake from nine different countries that shows the region's potential.

Delivery was also up in all regions. America up 30% very much driven by Mexico and Argentina and U.S., of course, remained on a high level. EMEA up 2%. And here Scandinavia from a delivery point of view offset the decline that we saw in Germany. France and Italy continue at high levels and up 100% in Asia-Pacific, driven by strong development in Australia India and Thailand and we had then lower delivery levels in China.

As I said we have a record-high order backlog of more than €26 billion. It's a year-over-year increase of 25% or €5.3 billion and we saw the increase on the turbine side to -- the increase was €3.1 billion to €11.9 billion and €2.2 billion increase in the service to €14.3 billion.

Looking at our joint venture for the offshore market, of course, also had a busy year. Some of the key highlights of the firm order intake of approximately 3.2 gigawatts and also the upgrade of the technology platform sort of 864 turbine is now -- has now a normal rating of 10-megawatt.

Also busy penetrating new markets outside the North Sea, and of course, good progress of preferred supply agreement both in the U.S. and in Taiwan. And overall a solid pipeline of firm and conditional orders of 5.5 gigawatts.

So, with that I'll leave the word to Marika please.

Marika Fredriksson

Thank you, Anders. So, if we start with the income statement for the full year. We have during 2018 as we have also said before seen an increased competition that clearly impacts profitability. Despite that, we are increasing revenue by 2% compared to last year. And that is primarily driven by increased revenue in service which then as alluded to earlier, partly been offset by the lower prices in the Power solutions segment.

Gross profit is down by 3.6% full year, mainly driven again by the lower average share margin in the Power Solutions segment. Consequently EBIT margin before special items is down 2.9% and that is also driven primarily by the lower gross profit. I will come back to the SG&A development in a later slide.

The result from the JVs is €40 million. Remember here that of the €40 million, €13 million is related to the standalone profit in the JV at Mitsubishi and the rest €26 million primarily comes from the 3-megawatt platforms and the Rampion project.

If we have a look at the Q4, again, lower profitability driven very much by the Power solutions segment. Also here we saw an uptick in the revenue lines. We actually improved 8% year-over-year, despite the price pressure and we have also increased the service revenue in Q4. The gross margins are down 3.7 percentage points and that is again primarily driven by the lower average margins in the Power solutions segment.

And SG&A cost continue to be fairly stable although slightly higher in the Q4 numbers compared to 2017. EBIT is also here down by 23% and that is obviously driven primarily by the lower gross profit level that you see here in Q4. So if we have a look at the SG&A cost that continues to be under control. We include here R&D, admin and distribution costs for the full year.

This is a 12-month rolling just to be very clear and we are down compared to last year to 6.6% and absolute numbers €672 million. And the activity just continues. This is one of the levers we have to monitor and offset some of the lower-margin projects that come from primarily beginning of 2018 and 2017.

The service performance continues very well and something that is very positive. So we have both grown the business 10% and organically excluding ForEx or currency 13%. And we have managed to deliver 25.2% for EBIT margin on the service business.

So obviously something that is very stable and continues to improve both on EBIT as well as revenue. The balance sheet remains strong and we continue to have a very strong cash position of over €3 billion. The return on capital employed is 20.4% and that is lower compared to 17% and that is again driven primarily by the lower operating profit.

I will also come back to both the net working capital or the working capital as well as the solvency ratio in a later slide. Satisfactory net working capital management, this is something that we have discussed throughout the year. And as a consequence of the strong demand that we have seen we have also utilized our balance sheet in terms of building up inventory to mitigate some of the investments needed for capacity also enable investments in localization. But the improvements that you see here at the year-end is primarily driven by very high down and milestone payments and that is a consequence of the strong order intake that we have seen throughout 2018 I would say, but especially in Q4. And again, the higher level of inventory is really to cater for the strong order intake that you have seen which obviously creates a good visibility for 2019.

Cash flow statement. Full-year, free cash flow was in line with the updated outlook of approx 400 that we had in the beginning of the year. And the decline that we have seen is primarily driven by lower net profit as well as higher investments. Net working capital again is impacted by non-cash adjustment that is currency primarily, so no cash impact really €225 million. So that's why the €169 million is coming from. So all in all, we delivered €418 million so very close to the original guidance that we had beginning of 2018.

Total investments is up. We are seeing €668 million for the full year. But remember that if I look at the primarily investment focus that we have which is again capitalized R&D as well as molds we have seen €100 million increase. So the €99 million that we saw in 2017 positive is primarily the sale of the Aarhus building.

The warranty provisions and the lost production factor continues at a satisfactory level. So focus on quality is there and I would say quality is also delivered. So in Q4, you see that we have consumed less than what we have been provided for. And the lost production factor continues at a satisfactory level below 2%. So a very stable performance from a quality point of view.

The capital structure net debt to EBITDA is well below threshold. It's negative 2.2 the target is no more than 1.1. The solvency ratio is 26.1. So I would say is still above the 25% and the 26.1 we have delivered here for the full year is primarily driven by the share buyback programs that we have issued in 2018. That capital allocation for the full year Anders said earlier the dividend we are posing is €7.44 and including the share buyback program issued total distribution for 2018 is anticipated to be €607 million for the full year 2018.

By that I leave the word to you Anders.

Anders Runevad

Thank you, Marika. So then moving into the strategy and strategy execution. And starting with the major overall trend. And of course, the future looks very bright when it comes to the growth in our industry. This slide projects the forecasted growth in electricity consumption, in Piatra watt towers which is expected then to grow more than 40% to 2035. And this includes then our the sort of normal structure change so population growth, GDP growth, but also reflects then what we started to see a transition from fossil fuel based systems for example transport, heating and cooling to electricity. And of course, also the amount of data centers and communication networks that we rely on today and we'll rely on going forward.

Key take away is that renewable will take the majority of this growth, an estimated $3 trillion U.S. dollar will be invested in the sector by 2030. And renewable will overtake coal as the dominant source of generation also in the 2030 timeframe.

Looking a bit more shorter term then and into our three segments for Vestas. The onshore market the service market and the offshore market. And starting with onshore, we see a large market with healthy growth of CAGR between 5% and 7%. One external numbers, so where does this come from? I would say, a strong support for renewable and replacement markets primarily in the OECD markets and we see also a very strong demand for renewable in these markets from Corporation and actually increasing.

The other parties of course the new build markets where electricity consumption is driving the growth in more emerging markets. And a bit beyond 2022, we also see an attractive repowering market.

On the service side, which is more a midsized market with higher growth 8% to 10% projected driven by a continued high pace of installation more advanced service offering and of course we also see a large multi-brand opportunity.

Offshore a smaller market but a higher CAGR of around 15% to 20%, an area we say of course North Sea is the key region and the key driver in this scenario is U.K. in that North Sea market and the safety rounds coming up. But we also see new areas open up U.S. and Taiwan are two good examples, and of course we also see high ambitions from China in the offshore segment as well as in onshore.

For Vestas, we continued to leverage and build on our key differentiator. It's about global reach. I think the obvious last year with orders in 43 markets. But of course, it's also global reach when it comes to manufacturing footprint, when it comes to service footprint in the market. It's technology and service leadership. About two weeks ago, we announced EnVentus the new turbines for the new generation of turbines as a good example of what we believe it takes to continue to stay as a technology leader.

And in service, we did important acquisition in the digital space for analytics and asset management during the year. It is about scale. We celebrated in the beginning of this year that we have installed 100 megawatts and we are now servicing around 80 megawatts. But of course, it's also about scale in sourcing and manufacturing. And last but not least, of course, it's about proven execution towards our customers.

As I said about two weeks ago, we launched EnVentus, the next step in wind turbines based on an advanced modular design. This is really our response to the changes that we see in the market and therefore the customer's requirements on us. The market has moved from feed-in tariff to auction and the next step we believe is a combination of the auction PPA, corporate PPA and a certain amount of merchant exposure.

This means that the customer require us to deliver more customized solutions, more variance and will require us to do that with a faster time to market, and of course with a lower level cost of energy and increased capacity factors.

We feel that we can meet these customer demands with EnVentus and at the same time continue to utilize the scale benefit that we have and optimizing our CapEx. These are the two products that we will start with, the V150-5.6 megawatts and V162-5.6 and they have the potential then to give increase annual energy production of up to 30% a little bit depending on the wind regime.

So the overall strategy has not changed and the vision remains. We have a clear objective of the market leadership, both in wind power solution area and in the wind service area. And we have identified the critical needs and priorities and the values that supports these objectives.

Our ambition on how we measure this success and where we want to be is also the same. So a market leader in revenue and grow faster than the market, to generate best-in-class EBIT margins with a minimum of 10%. Positive free cash flow every year. And we have actually done one change and that is that we have changed the ROIC to ROCE and put the target of minimum 20%.

So to summarize then the year and also including our share of the joint venture for offshore, we have a revenue of €11 billion and we clearly saw last year, also on the order side, that we are confident that we are in the lead both from a revenue absolute point of view and from a market growth point of view.

An EBIT of €1 billion, clearly, best-in-class margin, which of course is important per se, but also enable us to continue to invest in new technology for the future. A backlog of €30 billion and orders intake of almost 16 gigawatt last year. And as I said, the largest installing -- installed base of more than 100 gigawatts.

So, with that, let me go in on this year then and the outlook. So, on revenue, we expect €10.75 billion to €12.25 billion and our service business is expected to grow approximately 10%. The EBIT margin before special items between 8% and 10% and here we expect the service margin to be approximately 24%.

Total investment approximately €700 million and to give you a little bit more color in pure numbers on the year. We have, of course, as you also see in the order backlog a very high coverage under revenue coming from our order backlog and I would say a higher coverage than normally.

But we also again have a very backend-loaded second half and loaded year in 2019 and actually that is as we see it more backend-loaded than last year. And that of course means that we feel that it's appropriate to continue to guide for a range with normal seasonality and certainty that we have in backend-loaded year ahead of us.

So, yes, one more slide here the financial calendar. We have the AGM and then you see the date here for the quarters this year.

So, with that, Ian, thank you for your attention and then we go into Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Kristian Johansen of Danske Bank. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Kristian Johansen

Good news regarding execution risk. So, obviously, you're going to be incredibly busy in 2019 and unless you highlight that is going to be more back-end-loaded so how are you ensuring you'll not run into execution problems? And to what extent this is reflected in guidance? Are you assuming a flawless execution in the upper end of your guidance?

Anders Runevad

Yeah, I mean, of course, we work with a lot of different scenarios on the guidance. But of course the range of the guidance reflects flawless or not so flawless execution in a sense of course.

And of course, we do mitigating actions. I mean, we do mitigate the actions on the supply side. We have a global supply chain; we can do rebalancing over the year. We of course have the data and follow-up on our production plans and ramp-up plans. So I mean we work with all those different scenarios.

And what we can't control is of course the weather or the -- especially towards the busy second half where we need to do a lot of deconstruction. And then another part that is hard how to control is of course customer’s availability to get grid connectivity for example. So something that is not in our hands, but more in our customer hands. And those are normal executional risk.

And having said that, I think it’s also of course fair to say that with this good volume increase that we see and in the market there is a tighter supply chain. Not something that we have identified that something we don’t think that we can solve. But an overall higher activity earlier I believe in the market, of course, leads to certain tightness in the supply chain.

Kristian Johansen

All right. Maybe just a follow-up on that. Does that mean, we should expect accelerating cost inflation?

Anders Runevad

Accelerated, sorry?

Kristian Johansen

Cost inflation if the supply chain tightens.

Anders Runevad

No. I mean, as I said all the -- I mean all the factors that I talked about now is, of course, reflected in the guidance range that we have. And so – I mean, we of course know the supply chain really well. We are the biggest in the industry. Of course we are working with them on a daily basis. So that is reflected in our best estimate for the year.

Marika Fredriksson

But just to follow-up on what Anders said Kristian as we have a good visibility for 2019, obviously, we have taken measurement to -- regarding your question on the cost inflation. We have already taken means to cover, so we avoid any penalty towards customers. So it goes a little bit hand-in-hand with the full visibility where very high visibility.

Kristian Johansen

Okay. Very clear. Then my second question is on the development on project margins during the year. So, in 2018 we saw increasing pressure on project margins as this price pressure had a higher proportion of deliveries.

Looking into 2019, I assume there's still an element of these orders taken in competitive, very competitive markets. You also have the impact of import tariffs and potentially also some impact from ramp up of new turbines. Can you just elaborate a bit on how we should think on the quarterly development just on a directional level in terms of project margins?

Marika Fredriksson

I think all-in-all -- yeah, you clearly say it -- and we saw a very big impact here in Q4 from the lower price level or the lower contribution margin. The price level is very hard for us to impact.

But you also see that we have invested in new technology. Obviously that is one mean where we mitigate some of that price level to further improve on the contribution margin side. Then we are, obviously, continuing taking actions on optimizing from a production point of view as well as transportation point of view.

Then we have the U.S. where there are tariffs impacting us, but we have also mitigated some of that here in 2019, not fully but to some extent due to the global footprint. So I would say it's a mix of technology operational, and obviously also negotiating prices with the customers. And we also see stabilization in the price level, which is very clear looking at the slide that Anders presented earlier.

So I think technology is where we have said that we will take the quantum leap. And then the guidance is really based on your operational questions, if we have headwinds or not on the operational side? That's catered for in the overall guidance.

Kristian Johansen

But just looking at prices and then tariff impacts, would it be correct to think about the headwinds being the largest in Q1 and then easing during the yearend being lowest in Q4?

Marika Vestas

I mean, the lower project margin would have -- would take place in the beginning of the year. But you have so many other factors impacting overall. But we don't have a quarterly guidance only what Anders said is that, we see we are even more back-end-loaded than we are in a normal year.

So you would have volume obviously also impacting the overall gross margins because you absorb more in the high-volume scenario.

Kristian Johansen

Sure. Thank you very much.

Marika Fredriksson

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Akash Gupta of JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Akash Gupta

Yes, hi. Good morning Anders and Marika. It's Akash from JPMorgan. I have two questions please. The first one is on margin guidance, so you and your competitors are agreeing that the pricing has stabilized and you have also given service margin outlook of 24% for 2019. But despite that margin guidance is still 200 basis points wide similar to what you've seen last year.

Maybe you can talk about what you have assumed for U.S. tariffs? And assuming if we have any favorable outcome or unfavorable outcome, then how it could impact your realization of 2019 margins? And that's question number one.

The second one I have is on R&D. So R&D spend increased last year by more than 40% and capitalization ratio increased by 10 percentage points. Can you talk about what should we expect on both of the numbers in 2019?

Anders Runevad

Yes. I mean let me start and then as you said I think on the price stabilization, I mean what we say is of course five quarters now sequentially on a stable ASP. And of course there are some good arguments why that should continue both if our competitions says the same. It's of course, always a good argument.

But I think it was perhaps even more so, the increased volume and the favorable volume that we see in the market and of course then also, all our needs to improve profitability.

If you look at your specific question around tariffs and the U.S. as Marika also said, I mean we have -- we talked about -- before that, up to 1.5% of production cost impacted by the tariff. I mean that was an estimated number of course, already at the time.

The tariff is a complicated thing and of course our objective with mitigation is to avoid paying tariff. And actually that moves supply around, so that we avoid tariff situation.

It's very hard to give an exact estimate. But if I try we have -- we feel that we probably have managed to mitigate maybe one-third of that and that of course then consequently means that, we have a negative impact that is included in the guidance for 2019 for about 1% related to tariffs.

What really change there would actually have a fairly limited impact for 2019, if we have a change now in tariff situation. As you said, we are very well covered for 2019, which of course means that we have worked with our normal process that we secure our margin on orders when they go firm. And that of course means that we have very little exposure actually to additional changes from 2019 on the tariff side. Of course, if we should see positive development there, it will have an impact. But then, as I said, not in 2019 primarily, but probably then in the 2020.

Marika Fredriksson

And if I continue on the R&D question. We're very happy that we can continuously invest in R&D and new products and that's also how we differentiate ourselves in the market. And I would say that's why we also see that we have a very high order intake, because we have something to offer the customers. We have also said at the beginning when we saw the price decline coming that one mean of taking more of the quantum leaps in terms of margin improvements is the product and the levelized cost of energy improvement.

So in 2018, we capitalized €258 million. I would say that considering the inventors and the new modular design, we will stay at that level also in 2019. And the FCC are slightly reduced from 2017 or the R&D costs in the P&L is slightly reduced compared to 2017. But I would expect that also to be in the same level. But again, we are very happy to be able to invest in further technology and consequently we do it to further improve the margins.

Akash Gupta

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Supriya Subramanian of UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Supriya Subramanian

Yes. Hi, thank you. Supriya here from UBS. Just again on the guidance sorry to harp on this and especially on the margin front. Quite a broad range of 200 basis points from 8% to 10% if I could put it this way, what would make you achieve, let's say this higher end of this guidance or what would have to go wrong for you to achieve the lower end of the guidance? I'll start with that. That's my first question.

Anders Runevad

Yes. I mean, let me start. I'll come back to -- I mean, we are of course a project business. And as I said also looking at back-end-loaded year next year, which means that if -- I mean, let's take an example. We are having a lot of activities in Q4. We do a lot of constructions in Q4. If we then have -- and of course we construct these wind parks on windy sites. If we then have weather problems for example, the construction gets delayed. Then two things can happen. Take a theoretical example, one is of course that whole revenue and that margin moves over. The other thing that could happen is that we can save the project in the year, but we have extra cost.

For example, the time schedule gets squeezed and we then have to – instead of using one crane on construction, we have to use two cranes, for example. And then, of course, the cost of that construction goes up due to that risk, that weather disturbance.

So in the project business, where we recognize revenue on completion and where we have a certain time line. Of course, if we have disturbance on that from external factors as weather, or if we are, for example, talking a little bit lower on our talk time on production that would be an internal execution issue that then leads to a higher cost.

So it is very much down to the execution in a very busy second half. And, of course, the big unknown for us is the ones that are harder to work on, is of course the weather, not too much to do about that. And then, of course, also the customer's ability to get grid connectivity, which is also a bit out of our hands and of course the other parameters we constantly work on to optimize.

Supriya Subramanian

Okay. All right. Thank you. And my second question is on the U.S. market. Just wanted to get your thoughts on potential outlook post 2020, essentially post the 100% PPC era. Because one of your competitors have said that customers right now are not interested in 60% PTC projects, which, I mean, you have booked some orders for that. So what is your thought on where the U.S. market will land beyond 2020?

Anders Runevad

I think, overall, of course, again, we see a very strong U.S. market. And, of course, we expect that before that the volume, from a deliberate point of view, will continue to build to 2020. And so, I mean, the market will go down somewhat in 2021. I don't think it will be very drastic reductions. We qualified quite a lot of 80% PTC components.

And, of course, we will also say that our awesome project's actually moving probably, it's a tight market, of course. I mean, it's a very high, high activity level market in 2021. And then of course for 2022, can't speak for the competition but of course we are very happy to have secured 170 megawatts of PTC components that the customer have paid for and that we have. And that of course gives us also a very good base and outlook for construction in 2022.

Supriya Subramanian

All right. Great. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Claus Almer of Nordea. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Claus Almer

Thank you. Yes. Also, a few question from my side. The first question goes to the service business and your 2019 guidance, where you're guiding the margin a bit down from what you achieved in 2018. Why is that? That will be the first question.

Anders Runevad

Yes. No, approximately means approximately. So that doesn't rule out a downside on 24 and it doesn't rule out an upside on 24. So then theoretically, you could easily get to the same margin as last year.

Claus Almer

Okay. So you don't see any change in pricing dynamics within the service division?

Anders Runevad

I mean, we see the same pricing dynamics in the service business as we talked about the whole year. No changes really.

Claus Almer

Okay. Then a question regarding the Q4 performance, obviously you entered in the low end of your full year EBIT margin guidance, but slightly above mid-range of the revenue. That combination is that caused by flawless execution, or say, the mix of orders that were delivered in the quarter? Can you put a little bit more color to that?

Marika Fredriksson

The vast majority of the lower performance is the mix or rather than a heavy -- a lot of low margin projects in the quarter. Then we also had -- as it’s late in the year, we had some ramp-up costs. So additional craning to make sure that we deliver the projects on time, and also some air freight but the vast majority of the low-margin impact in Q2 -- Q4 is really contribution margin on the projects.

Claus Almer

Maybe would you say that the mix of the projects in Q4 is equal to what you see in the 2019 backlog?

Marika Fredriksson

That's a leading question Claus. I would say that a lot of the lower contribution margin projects have taken place in 2018. You will see some of them in 2019. And to be even more direct on your question, I wouldn't say that the margin level in Q4 is representative for any given quarter.

Claus Almer

Okay, that was very helpful. Thank you so much.

Marika Fredriksson

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Casper Blom of ABG Sundal Collier. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Casper Blom

Yes, thanks a lot guys. Well, we've been touching about the guidance quite a lot already. But just to make sure that, I also understand it. In the 8% to 9% EBIT margin guidance that you give, let's assume the midpoint of 9% versus the 9.5% that you reached in 2018, could you sort of point to the moving factors here i.e. price, tariffs, raw materials, leverage?

And maybe give an indication on what sort of size do you see on the different brackets? Anders has already touched upon the tariffs. That's my first question please.

Marika Fredriksson

Okay, Casper. Let's see, if I can clarify it for you. I mean the overall -- the range is based very much on operational ability. And I would say that since we have a good -- more than a good visibility of 2019 obviously the prices in the year are already set. So it is a lot of operational potential headwinds or tailwinds.

So the normal is really -- the most uncertainty is because we are back-end-loaded which we are normally. But 2019 is even more back-end-loaded. So obviously, if we have a lot of projects in the latter part of the year, even more than what we have forecasted that will give us a higher risk, simply because of weather conditions.

And also being able to order; for example, it sounds very trivial. But order cranes in time, so we actually have them at site when we need them and also avoiding double craning because it's super expensive. So I mean it's a good blend of everything.

Then, obviously, we have the cost out, the accelerated earning continues. And if that performs according to plan or not, the tariffs in the U.S. is -- that is catered for in the 8% to 10%, so I would say fairly normal performance is what we base those headwinds on.

So it is very much timing of projects if they are on time or not. So there's nothing specific that I can point out giving us a 9% or a 10% or even an 8% EBIT margin. But the prices is not the major impact in 2019 because that we have a visibility for.

Casper Blom

Okay. But then I think I formulated myself a bit bad here, because really what I was hoping for was like a way to bridge the margin. I mean, if Anders has already said that one-third of the tariffs would have been mitigated, are you leaving 100 basis points for COGS then maybe you could put a number on what impact do you see from prices, what impact do you see from leverage, what impact do you see from cost out if possible?

Marika Fredriksson

I understand that Casper. But we don't give that level of detail.

Casper Blom

Okay. Then maybe you can answer, if there are any specific moves or changes in for example the geographical mix or scopes or anything impacting 2019 versus 2018?

Marika Fredriksson

No, I would say that the only thing what -- that this positive is that we see a widespread both on a global basis, and also from I would say it's a fairly normal spread when it comes to scope of project. So that we will always have.

And then, obviously, if we have a more China in one quarter or we have a lot of EPC contract increases that reflect -- complexity level. But on the other hand when you have an EPC, you take revenue and profit on a more regular basis than you do if you have a supply install or a supply only. So I would say from that perspective it looks fairly normal in 2019. It's more the back-end loaded part that is more than usual.

Casper Blom

Noted. But then that leaves the margin aside, then my second question is more about the level of cost of energy. If you compare the average product that you sold in 2018 with the average product that you are expecting to sell in 2019, how much improvement in levelized cost of energy would you expect to see?

Anders Runevad

Yeah. Very hard to estimate and very, very theoretical discussions. I mean, what we said before was that if I look at external numbers on levelized cost of revenue for wind down the market, external benchmark puts that around 3%. And we feel that we have probably done a little bit better than the market.

So -- and I think that is clear in if you compare our margins to the market we're also performing better. And that is, of course, again comes back to the levelized cost of energy that we can deliver with our turbines.

We, of course, intend to keep that and we have levelized cost of energy targets internally on our project development organization, more to drive that thinking when it comes to develop new turbines. But exactly to put that year-over-year in the market I would say is probably almost impossible, if not impossible.

Casper Blom

Fair enough. Thanks a lot guys.

Anders Runevad

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Alok Katre of Societe Generale. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Alok Katre

Hi. Thanks. I just have a follow-up first on the R&D side. I mean, obviously, the capitalization was around 100 basis points of margin benefit in 2018. Marika, did I get this right that you expect another 100 basis points effect or benefit to the margins in 2019 from the R&D side? Is that how we should understand this? So that's question number one. And then, I'll ask the other question later.

Marika Fredriksson

Okay. So I'm not sure I understand your question 100% on the 1%. Can you please repeat?

Alok Katre

Yes. I mean, so if I look at the R&D capitalization in the P&L, so the cash R&D and the P&L charge, then roughly due to the capitalization in 2019. You had 100 basis point benefit to the margins. And I think in the response to the previous question you sort of said that the capitalization should stay around the 2019 level and the P&L charge -- sorry, the 2018 level and the P&L charge should be around the 2018 level as well. So does it mean another 100 basis point? And then, how should we think about this whole capitalization versus...?

Marika Fredriksson

Yes. First of all, what I said is that I expect the capitalization to be in the same level as in 2019 compared to 2018. And obviously, we saw an increase. But I guess the benefit that you are talking about is that I didn't address the depreciation and amortization part for 2018.

Alok Katre

So should we expect an equal benefit or...?

Marika Fredriksson

I mean that we are not guiding on that. I just gave you the level of how we look at the capitalization for 2019 and that will be in the same range as 2018.

Alok Katre

Okay. And is this driven by the new platforms that you are...?

Marika Fredriksson

Yes, definitely. And that's what I said. I mean, we are very happy to continue to invest in R&D. That's where we have a lot of differentiation. And also, from a margin perspective taking more of the quantum leaps where ever we see the big increases. So I mean, we invest in technology to further improve margins. So that goes hand-in-hand.

Alok Katre

Okay, okay. Fair enough. The other question was, I think, Anders was quoted on the why you're saying that the small cost adaptation measures that they're thinking of including which markets to perhaps expand in and which markets to pull out, et cetera. So I just wondered if you could elaborate a little bit on what are the cost actions that you are thinking about.

And I'm a bit surprised at the timing of those comments because I don't -- I mean, obviously, had it been, let's say, six, eight months earlier it could have been understandable where the pricing was dropping quite fast. Now we think we're seeing stable order prices and yet we still see some of these comments. So just wondering what we should sort of read into that. Thanks.

Anders Runevad

Can you repeat what quote you're saying?

Alok Katre

Yes. Well, I think you quoted otherwise saying about new cost adaptation sort of...

Anders Runevad

Yes, okay, now I get it. No, Okay. I mean, what I said very clearly is that -- and of course the question was for the Europe cuts and of course we did some Europe cuts last year and -- but that is very much in line with our overall strategy. That of course as we follow the market from a footprint production point of view. So for example, I mean, last year we did some Europe cuts in Europe in our factories in Europe and on the other hand then we increased in India, in Argentina and be it in the U.S. So my comment was very much around that you can never rule out cost cuts or Europe cuts in part of the geography. Because of course, we adopt our footprint to the market. So that was really the comment.

Alok Katre

Okay. And are you thinking of anything in terms of 2019, 2020 as you could sort of see the shifts across your markets?

Anders Runevad

No. I would say that -- I mean, as we said before, if I look at this long-term, there is no doubt that of course we will see a shift in the market and the big trend like all other industries is of course a move from more mature OSD markets to emerging markets. And we have to follow that looking at both the markets and the cost base. If I look at 2019, as I said, we are increasing orders 25% in Americas, 25% in EMEA and 38% in Asia Pacific. So we will be -- for 2019 we will be busy in all our three regions.

Alok Katre

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Klaus Kehl of Nykredit Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Klaus Kehl

Yes, hello. Two questions related to prices. First, if we look at the average selling prices on new orders then it came in at 0.76 I think it was. And I must say that I'm actually positively surprised because you have a very large repowering order in the U.S. and you also had two very large orders in China which allowed to track down the average selling prices. So could you just perhaps comment on the underlying prices and what is going on there? That will be my first question.

Anders Runevad

Yes. So you're right. I mean, we had two repowering projects in the U.S. and higher -- sequentially higher order intake in China, which of course takes down the ASP. But on the other hand then we had an increase in APC contract. I think they were about 19% in the quarter and they were 14% in the quarter before. And that then puts it -- drags up so to speak sequentially comparison. So that's why we feel that they -- those two ups and downs are basically a wash and therefore we didn't specifically mention that where we see underlying then prices as stable.

Klaus Kehl

Okay. And then, on the delivery prices here in Q4, they look on the other hand very, very low. Could you comment on that? Is that due to some EPC contracts, or is it perhaps even Q2 Lake Turkana or what is going on with that?

Marika Fredriksson

Yes. Fair question. And it is artificially low simply because in Q4 we have now aligned to avoid some of the discrepancy we have seen before deliveries and to follow more or less the timing of revenue recognition for all types of contracts including EPC contracts. But here in Q4 you see an impact, because we don't have revenue or very limited revenue and profitability from EPC projects and Lake Turkana definitely one of them and [indiscernible] is the other one. So that creates an artificially lower delivery ASP I think 0.62. But that is because of the discrepancy we have seen on the deliveries and the revenue recognition.

Klaus Kehl

But does that also mean that you booked the profit from Lake Turkana in the first three quarters of the year and then here in Q4 you booked the megawatts but with zero earnings?

Marika Fredriksson

Yes. More or less. That's correct.

Klaus Kehl

Okay. So that also explains the low margins in Q4?

Marika Fredriksson

Correct.

Klaus Kehl

Excellent. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Sean McLoughlin of HSBC. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Sean McLoughlin

Thank you. Good morning. Two questions, just coming back to sales guidance you've said your visibility is very high, but it's really about execution. Does this mean that even the top end of your sales guidance range you already have high visibility on thus are less dependent on in throughout orders to get to that level?

Anders Runevad

Yes. I mean, what we said, of course, clearly you're right – I mean, compared to a normal year or compared to last year, we have a high visibility this year. And of course that means that we have less dependency early in fraught. But of course it's also true to say that we – it's not 100% and therefore of course the higher we go on the range the more in fraught out we would need.

Sean McLoughlin

Yes. Okay. Clear. The second question is on offshore. So you've reached net profit positive one year earlier. Just thinking what can we expect this year?

Marika Fredriksson

I mean, we're not guiding for it overall. But I mean, we have a positive view on the performance in the offshore. So, obviously expectations from our side would be more or less if not improved at least in the range of what we delivered here in 2018, €213 million.

Sean McLoughlin

Okay. Thank you.

Marika Fredriksson

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Katie Self of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Katie Self

Hi, good morning. Just two for me on the cash flow side. Firstly, just noticed that we don't have cash flow guidance for 2019. Is there a reason you guys are not guiding on cash flow this year? Is it just down to the volatility or any other reason?

And then secondly, just on working capital, obviously, it's been quite a high inventory build as you talked about to meet the firm order intake. But through 2019 do you see the need for a continued uptake in that build, or do you have a sort of comfortable level at the moment?

Marika Fredriksson

Yes, fair questions. The cash flow, first of all, I have to admit that there is a lot of volatility simply because we are a project business and I would be honest to say that we have not been 100% in our anticipation of cash flow. That obviously doesn't mean that we don't continue to have focus on cash flow. But it's just our -- we haven't been very accurate in the forecasting. Internally, we have the same focus. And also long-term, we anticipate to generate positive cash flow every year. So that has not changed.

Then if you look at the working capital and the use of the balance sheet, you will see a buildup here in 2019 also because we are backend-loaded. And then, obviously, inventory level depends on the order intake and the performance or anticipation for 2020. But what we see now is primarily a buildup here at the beginning of the year on the working capital side and inventory, in particular.

Katie Self

Thanks. Just to clarify on the first answer around the cash flow guidance. Obviously, the longer term targets to have positive cash flow each year, does that longer term target stands for 2019 as well, or is there a risk that it won't be positive this year?

Marika Fredriksson

No, I mean that is part of what we have said earlier. So, obviously, we're anticipating that type of a performance in 2019 as well.

Katie Self

Great. Thank you. That's clear.

Marika Fredriksson

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Dan Togo of Carnegie. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Dan Togo

Thank you. I'd like to go back to the pricing issue here in Q4. I understand that there is some impact from EPC here. Could you give any sort of indication of where -- what the impact of that is on the price just to get some sort of feeling for prices heading into 2019? Because I guess at a very low price we have at the end of Q4 is not what we should be looking for in the first quarters of 2019. That is the first question.

Anders Runevad

Yes. No, I mean, as I said, I mean, we had an ASP of €0.76 million and if I compare that sequentially, then as I said, I think we had 14% EPC in Q3 and then 19% in Q4, but on the other hand, then we had a drag quarter-on-quarter on ASP from -- we had a considerably higher order intake in China where the ASP is half compared to markets outside China because the scope is very different, and of course, we had to fairly big repowering orders in the U.S.

And so those two factors sort of we view as watch morally. And that means that what you compare with the quarters going back is the €0.76 million. And I think going forward, we don't guide on ASP per se. But I mean if you use the backlog ASP as a proxy for looking forward that, of course, will give you a proxy for that. So, looking at the ASP in the backlog.

Dan Togo

Sorry. If I wasn't clear enough because the question was more related to the selling price that you are priced that you have in Q4 that dropped significantly compared to what you had in Q3 and of course compared to…

Anders Runevad

The selling price for the revenue in 2019? Of course, as I said and you should look at the -- you can use the ASP in the backlog as a proxy of course going forward and that was 0.76.

Dan Togo

Okay. And then on the mitigating effects of higher steel and tariffs in the U.S. you say you have compensated or mitigate around one-third of this. That leaves one percentage point left I guess. Most of the mitigating phase have impact in the second half. What are the prospects of mitigating the latter part, i.e. the impact of this going a bit further ahead? Do you expect to mitigate all of it? How should we look at that?

Anders Runevad

No, I mean, of course, we continue to work on that. But as we said I think for 2019 that's where we are. And if you look at – I mean, for example, steel as one of key components for us also in 2019, we have the same philosophy as before. That of course when the order goes firm we look in the steel at that point in that time where we are so that we secure the margin.

So just like you when it went the other direction if you remember when the steel went up fairly drastically, we didn't have a big impact in the beginning because we have logged in the steel and the same phenomenon is on the other side of the coin of course if we should see, for example, reductions in steel. So, on the firm order intake we look in. We continue to work on mitigating actions on the supply side, of course, but again I -- it's very hard to be more precise than that. And what we do is reflected in the margin guidance we have.

So, we will then go to the last question, please.

Operator

Thank you. Our last question comes from the line of Mark Freshney of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Mark Freshney

Yes, thank you for taking my questions. I have two questions. Firstly on the U.S. tariff impact, which is where there’s a 1.5% impact, of which you've offset one-third. How does that square with the comment I think at your Investor Day where one of your staff acknowledged that passed through most of the cost to the customers. I'm just wondering, is there actually a 1% impact or has it been recovered from customers?

Secondly, on the product mix. I mean, the three or four megawatt platform now, the V112 is now some very late marks. And my understanding is that margins for products platforms expand over time. And my understanding is some of the latest marks come out towards the end of this year. Does that bring a positive margin impact for the group, which is another reason why this year's profit might be back-end loaded?

Anders Runevad

If I start with the first on the U.S. situation and I think -- I mean, we've said two things very clearly. First of all that, if you look at total mitigation factor on the tariffs then of course, we have always said that, our aim is of course to find a fair balance of the cost for tariffs between the different players in the market.

So our customers as the suppliers, as OEMs probably have to bear part and of course our suppliers. And when we talked about the 1.5% of the production cost, that of course was very much based on the supply side of the equation. I think also, of course it's been clear, of course we will -- we are trying to renegotiate with the customers.

And as before, I will not go in and comment on how successful we are on that for competitive reasons. But that's the other side of the mitigating factors. I think when you look at the comments also from Chris, you have to also take into effect that the timing aspect of where he sits in customer negotiations. Of course most of his customer negotiations are on contracts that are absolutely not firm yet and probably not even conditional yet.

So of course he has in the current contractual negotiation that he is in, he has a little bit different timing perspective then the firm contract that we are executing in 2019. And I think that that's an important thing to think about when -- in light of his task. And of course, I would also say that being the President for that region, it’s of course very much in his work description. But what he actually said is, he was trying to do.

So the second question I don't really understand because of course, I mean all things equal of course we launch new products to actually gain margin and not to have worse margins on new products. So I mean of course it could be that we have a good margin on a very old product that we sell in a project somewhere with a super long lead time.

But I mean generally speaking of course they -- I mean coming back to what are the two biggest levers on getting back to the situation that we had before with improving margin and still a levelized cost down to the market that is technology new products and cost out. And over the two of them, technology and new product is the biggest lever.

So and of course that is why we also continue to invest in our portfolio. And I would say why we are also very satisfied with their product portfolio and the competitiveness of the product portfolio we have in the market today. I mean we are clearly outperforming our competition when it comes to margin generation in today's market as well and a big contributor to that is the competitiveness of the portfolio.

Anders Runevad

So with that, again, thank you so much for your interest. Thank you for calling in and I'm sure we will have the pleasure of talking to most of you during the next couple of days so looking forward to that. And again, thank you.