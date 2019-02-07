Celgene Doesn't Need Bristol-Myers

The merger details support a deal closing with nearly 15% upside for Celgene shareholders plus another $9 CVR and cheap BMY stock.

With Starboard Value lurking around acquirer Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Celgene (CELG) shareholders are left with a minor risk that the deal gets blocked. The good news is that the company doesn't need Bristol-Myers. The bad news is that the initial reaction to a blocked deal is the stock falling to the $70s from a current price of $88.

Starboard Lurking

According to Bloomberg reports, the hedge fund was looking at taking an activist position in Bristol-Myers insinuating that Starboard Value might want to block the merger. Though the activist hasn't apparently taken a position in the large biopharma, Starboard CEO Jeffrey Smith had this to say about the stock to CNBC:

We are certainly interested in the story at Bristol-Myers.

Per CNBC again, Starboard only manages about $5 billion in assets so it's very unclear how the company could greatly impact a merger by a company the size of Bristol-Myers. Even despite not rallying with the market since the December lows, the biopharma has a market cap of over $80 billion.

The hedge fund has numerous other positions so one has to question where Starboard Value would come up with the capital to make a large investment in Bristol-Myers even before agitating for a deal change. The deal is scheduled for shareholder vote on April 12 so the hedge fund needs to get busy with only about two months left.

The deal was announced on January 3 valuing Celgene at $102.43 per share plus one CVR with a value of up to $9. The contingent value right reduces the risk to Bristol-Myers shareholders that new drugs in the Celgene pipeline fail to obtain FDA approval.

Celgene shareholders get 1.0 Bristol-Myers share and $50.00 in cash for each share they own. Canceling the deal that my research offers the potential for a conservative EPS of $7 in 2020 would cost the company a substantial $2.2 billion breakup fee.

These details don't support that Starboard Value wants to break off the deal. The hedge funds interest in the story could include completing the Celgene merger.

Celgene Standalone

A lot of heartburn probably exists that Celgene would return to the December lows, if not for the Bristol-Myers bid. The stock dipped below $60 on Christmas Eve, but the market has rallied over 16% from that time. One can easily argue that a standalone Celgene would be sitting over $70 now.

The benefit of the merger was an immediate bump in stock value for Celgene shareholders and reduced risk from losing Revlimid sales. Most of the drug pipeline of the new entity is due to Celgene.

The company beat on both top and bottom line measures for Q4 leaving a good story at the large biopharma. The company beating 2018 targets and remains on track for 2020 targets of total revenue in excess of $19 billion and an EPS of $12.50. The targets are actually incredibly strong for a stock that would be down at $70 based on my projections of a blocked deal.

This chart easily encompasses the perceived problem with Celgene. No matter the amount of late stage drugs in the pipeline, Revlimid is forecast to account for ~63% of 2019 revenues.

Source: Celgene Q4'18 presentation

Analysts estimate that Bristol-Myers will generate revenues of $24.2 billion in 2019 reducing the focus of Revlimid to only 26% in the combined company. A prime reason the merger is appealing to shareholders.

The drug risks generic entrants into the market before the agreement with Natco Pharma for limited pills in 2022. Right now Dr. Reddy's Labs has a pending lawsuit that would allow generic competition by the end of 2020.

Celgene has already detailed a plan to replace most, if not all of the Revlimid revenues with up to 10 blockbuster drugs Bristol-Myers lists a combined six drug assets with the potential of adding $15 billion in revenues. Most of those drugs belong to Celgene.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the deal risk appears small. The large breakup fee is a benefit to Celgene shareholders, if Starboard Value oddly picks now as the time to agitate for a different direction.

Since this doesn't appear a likely outcome, investors should at the upside potential still as about $12.50 ($50.50 BMY share + $50 in cash) plus the $9 CVR. In addition, shareholder get a BMY stock at just over $50 with an EPS potential of $7 in 2020. The stock likely has additional upside after the deal closes.

