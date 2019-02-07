Digital Turbine: Can The Rally Continue?
About: Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)
by: Busted IPO Forum
Summary
After shedding its content business in July 2018, Digital Turbine, Inc. is essentially a highly scalable mobile app advertising platform.
The platform is growing revenue ~33%, yet it is trading at ~1.85x’s 2018E calendar revenues.
With positive cash flow, new product offerings, a growing market place, and significant operating leverage, the recent rally in the shares could well continue for some time.
At the age of six I wanted to be a cook. At seven I wanted to be Napoleon. And my ambition has been growing steadily ever since." - Salvador Dali
Today, we share previously