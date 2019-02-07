Array BioPharma: Fairly Valued After Q2 Report

My analysis reveals that Array shares almost fairly valued by the market.

Its clinical-stage pipeline looks attractive, representing potential growth drivers in the near future.

On February 5, Array BioPharma has reported a stronger quarterly result for the company’s commercialized drug, BRAFTOVI® (encorafenib) + MEKTOVI® (binimetinib). Moreover, the Array’s FDA granted candidate, Beacon CRC, in the new data from Phase