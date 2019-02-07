Array BioPharma: Fairly Valued After Q2 Report
About: Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY), Includes: LLY, LOXO
by: Oleksandr Pylypenko
Summary
Array BioPharma reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales for BRAFTOVI&MEKTOVI.
Its clinical-stage pipeline looks attractive, representing potential growth drivers in the near future.
My analysis reveals that Array shares almost fairly valued by the market.
On February 5, Array BioPharma has reported a stronger quarterly result for the company’s commercialized drug, BRAFTOVI® (encorafenib) + MEKTOVI® (binimetinib). Moreover, the Array’s FDA granted candidate, Beacon CRC, in the new data from Phase