Long Ideas | Services 

Array BioPharma: Fairly Valued After Q2 Report

|
About: Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY), Includes: LLY, LOXO
by: Oleksandr Pylypenko
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Oleksandr Pylypenko
Long/short equity, special situations, biotech, value
Summary

Array BioPharma reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales for BRAFTOVI&MEKTOVI.

Its clinical-stage pipeline looks attractive, representing potential growth drivers in the near future.

My analysis reveals that Array shares almost fairly valued by the market.

On February 5, Array BioPharma has reported a stronger quarterly result for the company’s commercialized drug, BRAFTOVI® (encorafenib) + MEKTOVI® (binimetinib). Moreover, the Array’s FDA granted candidate, Beacon CRC, in the new data from Phase