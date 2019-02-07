Geron's Imetelstat Likely To Gain 5 Years Of Patent Protection, Thanks To Janssen

Summary

Janssen filed for Imetelstat patent protections involving HMA and Lenalidomide naive MDS patients in mid-2018.

Janssen filed for patent protection on an improved Imetelstat manufacturing process in mid-2018.

Janssen’s 2018 patent applications now belong to Geron, and they will extend Imetelstat's patent protection from 2032 to 2037.

The patent applications will enable five more years of valuable market protection, and they will make it easier for Geron to attract new development partners.