Geron's Imetelstat Likely To Gain 5 Years Of Patent Protection, Thanks To Janssen
Janssen filed for Imetelstat patent protections involving HMA and Lenalidomide naive MDS patients in mid-2018.
Janssen filed for patent protection on an improved Imetelstat manufacturing process in mid-2018.
Janssen’s 2018 patent applications now belong to Geron, and they will extend Imetelstat's patent protection from 2032 to 2037.
The patent applications will enable five more years of valuable market protection, and they will make it easier for Geron to attract new development partners.
Investment Thesis
Geron represents a compelling investment opportunity for growth-oriented investors with a tolerance for risk. Geron's share price has been trading close to the company's cash value following Janssen's decision to discontinue their Imetelstat