Abitibi Royalties Doubles Down On Canadian Malartic Gold

I met with Abitibi Royalties (OTC:ATBYF) CEO Ian Ball in late September to gain further insight into where he sees the best opportunities for further gold royalties and size up his optimism for shareholders. I knew the company was laser-focused on the Canadian Malartic, so it came as no surprise to hear that new royalties had been purchased adjacent to that mine. I like that Ball is turning down overpriced royalties, and focusing on the big prize - the mighty Canadian Malartic - because it has proven to be reliable and located in mine-friendly territory.

(Tim Paul and Ian Ball; photo credit Shanda Kilborn, Abitibi Royalties)

Ball knows exactly where he wishes to continue buying royalties, if the price is right. You probably will not hear him talk about diversifying the company, but rather see him continue to target historically productive gold producing mines, with strong reputable mine operators on site. As a shareholder, I want the CEO to stay focused on his mission and follow through on his promises, and Ball continues to execute accordingly.

I asked Ball how he was able to secure the Midway and Callahan royalties adjacent to the Malartic mine and was surprised to hear that a fund approached him. Abitibi paid $575,000 for the Midway royalty and $575,000 for the royalty that encompasses the Callahan project and will receive a 1.5% NSR (net smelter royalty) on both. Ball was aware that Agnico Eagle (AEM) and Yamana (AUY) had been conducting exploratory drilling on that property, so he is reasonably confident that this royalty will produce value for shareholders in the near future. There is also an option for the owner (Agnico Eagle) to buy back 1% of the Midway royalty for $1 million prior to production. That would give Abitibi a nifty 174% return on their investment ($575,000 paid for royalty and $1 million returned) and still leave them with a .5% royalty after drilling commences. Historical data points toward approximately 330,321 ounces of gold on this royalty, but there is potential for that number to grow with further exploration.

Midway Royalty-Historical Resource Estimates

(data compiled by Tim Paul from NI 43-101 Technical report date June 15 2008)

Sector Category Tonnage Gold/Ton Tons Opt AU Ounces Gold Briar Unknown 659,989 5.97 727,501 .17 123,675 Chabela Unknown 163,296 6.20 180,000 .18 32,400 S-Porphyry Unknown 725,760 3.43 800,000 .10 80,000 Shaft #2 * Unknown 450,000 6.10 496,032 .19 94,246 Total 330,321

The above “Resources” are historical in nature having been estimated prior to May 30th, 2003 (CIMM current and adopted guidelines). The company is not treating these historical estimates as current mineral resources as defined under NI 43-101.

*"For Shaft #2 a second resource estimate is also published as 788,158 tons grading 6.10 gold/ton." My math projects an additional 55,754 ounces of gold possible at Shaft #2 should this second estimate prove more accurate. That would bump the total projected ounces of gold to 386,075 for Midway.

The Callahan royalty data shows potential for approximately 151,368 ounces of gold according to the same historical resource data.

Callahan Royalty Historical Resource Estimate

(from same NI 43-101 Technical Report above, data condensed by Tim Paul)

Sector Category Tonnage Gold /Ton Tons Opt AU Ounces of Gold Callahan 4 Unknown 2,250,000 1.71 2,480,158 0.05 124,008 Amlartic Unknown 275,790 3.10 304,011 0.09 27,360 Total 151,368

The information at Shaft #2, and on the Callahan property (Callahan #4 and Amlartic gold-bearing zones) is presently being re-evaluated and will be drill tested in a near future. These structures were not part of the present resource estimate and the company still treats these as historical as they do not conform to NI 43-101 guidelines. (from same technical report above)

If we add the 386,075 Midway projection to the 151,368 Callahan estimate, we arrive at 537,443 ounces of potential gold for the two royalties. Abitibi paid $1.15 million for these royalties (plus 3 additional royalty claims, which I am leaving out for simplification and to be conservative).

$1.15 million divided by 537,443 ounces of gold = $2.14 per ounce of gold. (based on historical estimates above). With the price of gold at $1,200 per ounce (assumed as the future price is unknown), Abitibi would receive approximately $18 per ounce based on a 1.5% NSR.

Revenue potential calculations Copyright Tim Paul based on projected ounces of gold data from same technical report above. Ounces of Gold Gold Royalty ($1,200) Revenue Midway Royalty at 1.5% NSR 386,075 $18 $6,949,350 Callahan Royalty at 1.5% NSR 151,368 $18 $2,724,624 Total $9,673,974

If Agnico Eagle executes its option to buy back 1% of Midway royalty at a cost of $1 million, that would leave the company with a .5% NSR on Midway. Assuming the same $1,200 price per ounce of gold, that would deliver a royalty of $6 per ounce or $2,316,450 on the projected Midway estimates above.

Royalty Revenue Midway Royalty at .5% NSR $6 per ounce plus $1,000,000 up front $2,316,450 Callahan Royalty at 1.5% NSR $18 per ounce $2,724,624 Upfront Payment $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Total ($1 million of $1.15 million repaid) back to Abitibi Royalties $6,041,074

The downside to these royalties is stockholders have to wait and hope production occurs and in a timely fashion. Since Ball mentioned that he was quite familiar with the operational teams at Agnico Eagle and Yamana Gold from his past field experience at McEwen Mining (MUX), he puts a premium on his confidence in their ability to produce gold from these royalties. He also stated that the Midway Royalty has the potential to yield additional gold beyond the historical estimates above. Ian Ball stated: "We do think the property will contain more gold and has East Malartic/Odyssey type potential. However, we did not factor this into our valuation."

Investors will have to be patient with Abitibi as these royalties are dependent on market conditions, approvals, and capital expenditures of the mine operators. Liquidity is very limited for Abitibi on the Nasdaq stock market and investors may wish to invest through the Canadian stock exchange under the (RZZ:CA) symbol. The good news is that owners of gold properties are now coming to Abitibi to negotiate royalties. I look forward to reviewing the company's year-end financials and hope they execute on bringing down the outstanding share count and continue to create cash flow through creative issuance of options on "covered calls" on their Agnico Eagle and Yamana stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATBYF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I not only met with Ian Ball CEO, but also exchange e-mails when I have questions or concerns. Gold and Silver mining and royalties can be complex and I spend an inordinate amount of time, reading through press releases, historical resource estimates etc to make sure I understand as much as possible.