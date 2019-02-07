Summary

While many other fixed income funds may own CMBS, only Ladder Select Bond Fund (LSBIX) provides a purpose-built, focus to the asset class in a no‐load, daily liquidity fund.

Unique approach is an opportunity for informed investors and institutions to make razor‐sharp allocations to this senior secured space as a diversifying complement to traditional fixed income portfolios.

CMBS securities may be timely for fixed income investors seeking secured income, reduced correlation, capital preservation protections and enhanced diversification.