Cocoa Moves From The High To The Low End Of Its Trading Range

The cocoa market has been like a rollercoaster over the fourteen years. After reaching a low at $1315 per ton in late 2005, the price rallied to a high at $3385 in 2008 before selling took it back down to a higher low at $1867 in October 2008 as risk-off trading in all markets during the global financial crisis crushed the prices of almost all assets. Cocoa then moved steadily higher reaching an all-time peak at $3826 per ton in March 2011 and when the price turned lower, plunged to a higher bottom at $1898 in December of the same year.

The 2011 low led to a rally that took the price of cocoa bean futures to $3422 per ton in late 2015 when selling hit the market once again. Since the international hub of the physical cocoa market is in the United Kingdom, the impact of the Brexit referendum in June 2016 and the descent of the British pound from $1.50 to $1.20 against the dollar weighed on the price of cocoa futures taking them to a low at $1769 per ton in June 2017.

Cocoa then rallied back to just shy of $3000 when the price of the nearby ICE futures contract hit $2914 per ton in May 2018. The rally ran out of steam on the upside, and the price fell back to its most recent low at $1982 in October 2018. March futures were trading at the $2257 per ton level on Thursday, February 7.

Cocoa beans are the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products. Over 60% of the world's supplies come from the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana. Cocoa thrives in an equatorial climate, so there are limited choices for production around the globe. The weather, crop diseases, political turbulence in producing countries, all influence the price of the cocoa beans and each year is a new adventure when it comes to the path of prices. On the demand side of the equation, the addressable market of consumers continues to grow steadily based on population increases in the world and an increase in chocolate consumption in China. Therefore, each year producers must produce more beans to keep up with the ever-growing demand.

Cocoa is a volatile commodity, and the price can double or halve over short periods. While the cocoa futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange is the most direct route for a trade or investment in cocoa, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex TR ETN product (NIB) provides an alternative for those who do not participate in the futures arena.

A rally at the end of 2018 leads to lower prices

Cocoa futures ended 2018 on an optimistic note as they rose to the highest level since July 2018 at $2439 per ton.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of March ICE cocoa futures highlights, the price hit its latest peak on December 31 which could have been a case of end of the year window dressing in the soft commodity. The price of cocoa immediately turned lower in 2019 as the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products fell to a low at $2161 per ton on the final day of January, a decline of $278 per ton or 12.9% in one month. Cocoa moved from an overbought to an oversold condition on the daily chart as the open interest metric remained relatively stable over the period. While January was a bearish month in the cocoa market, the price has been making a series of higher lows and higher highs since reaching a bottom at $2008 per ton on the first trading day of October. The most recent low at $2161 was higher than the previous nadir at $2095 in early December, so the pattern of higher lows remained intact. On February 7, the price momentum indicator had crossed to the upside from an oversold condition.

Cocoa has not been following the British pound

Cocoa has a history of following the moves in the British pound versus US dollar foreign currency relationship. London is the international hub of cocoa trading because of its proximity to West Africa and a shared time zone. With most of the world's cocoa coming from the Ivory Coast and Ghana, many cocoa merchants that buy from West Africa and sell to consumers around the world are in the UK. Therefore, many contracts used the British pound as a pricing mechanism for the cocoa market and a futures contract denominated in pounds is actively traded in the UK.

In the aftermath of the Brexit referendum, the pound dropped from $1.50 to $1.20 against the dollar. During that period, the price of cocoa futures declined from over $3200 per ton to its lowest level since 2007 at $1769 per ton.

In 2018, the pound rose to a high at $1.4413 against the dollar in April and cocoa rose to a peak at $2914 per ton during the same month. The pound fell to a low at $1.2479 in mid-December, but cocoa futures ignored the bearish action in the British currency as it rallied throughout the final month of last year. So far in 2019, the pound has traded in a range from $1.2512 to a high at $1.3252 as it rallied throughout the month as the price of cocoa declined. The pound was trading around the $1.2988 level on February 7 and has been on its way lower since January 25. Meanwhile, cocoa recovered on February 4 and was back above the $2200 level which is the midpoint of the trading range for the soft commodity since July. Over the past weeks, the relationship between the trajectory of the pound and cocoa prices has bifurcated.

Technicals said cocoa was in an oversold condition in the short term, but neutral in the medium term

As the daily chart illustrates, the price momentum in the cocoa futures market declined into oversold territory in late January and in the early days of February, it has crossed higher as the price bounced and is threatening to move higher.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that both price momentum and relative strength are in neutral territory from a medium-term perspective. However, since the continuous contract low at $1982 in early October, the price of cocoa has been trending higher, and it looks likely that the market is preparing for another challenge of the upside and a higher high than the late December peak at $2439 per ton.

Three reasons for another move to a new high in the cocoa futures market

There are currently three reasons why the price of cocoa could be heading for a higher high compared to the price at the end of 2018. The first is the technical trend that remains intact. Cocoa did not make a lower low during its recent price weakness in January which is a sign that the market ran out of selling on the downside at below the $2200 per ton level.

The second reason is that demand for cocoa beans continues to grow around the world. The global population is rising, and each day there are new inhabitants of our planet that will eventually enjoy the pleasures of chocolate. In China, demand for cocoa-related products has been expanding by leaps and bounds. With the demand side of the fundamental equation for cocoa sloping higher, supplies need to rise each year to keep pace with consumer requirements. Many chocolate manufacturers have been making investments in West Africa to increase production and improve the logistics of the cocoa business. While these improvements are likely to bolster output, the annual crop still depends on political stability in the region and the weather. The third reason for potential price appreciation in the cocoa market is that each year is always a new adventure when it comes to supplies. The weather and crop diseases can wipe out the annual crop in a producing country in the blink of an eye. Therefore, the uncertainty of supplies in 2019 could lead to increased buying over the coming weeks. If there is a problem that restricts supplies, the price could soar. The risk-reward balance of the cocoa market suggests that there is a downside limit for the price while the upside potential is much higher.

NIB is an alternative to futures

The ICE cocoa futures market is the most direct route for an investment or trade in the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products. However, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex TR ETN product does an excellent job tracking the price action in the soft commodity. The most recent fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the 'index') reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return.

NIB has net assets of $22.66 million and trades an average of 35,165 shares each day. Cocoa rallied from a low at $2095 on December 5 on the March futures contract to a high at $2439 on December 31, an increase of 16.4%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, NIB moved from $23.85 to $28.18 within the same period, a rise of over 18% as the ETN did an excellent job reflecting the price action in the cocoa futures market. One caution when it comes to the ETN is that the cocoa futures often move during the European time zone and the ETN trades during US stock market hours. Therefore, the ETN can experience price gaps because of its lag with the cocoa futures market.

Cocoa is trading at over its pivot point at the $2200 per ton level as of February 7. A challenge of the upper end of the trading range or a new high could yield some sweet profits for those long the NIB ETN.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.