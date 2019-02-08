I have always been a big fan of Bill Shakespeare. One of my favorite plays is Hamlet, Prince of Denmark. Hamlet is one of Shakespeare's most widely known tragedies. In the story, the Prince finds his mother Gertrude already remarried when he returns to Denmark from school in Germany for his father's funeral. Queen Gertrude wed Hamlet's Uncle Claudius, his dead father's brother.

The ghost of Hamlet's father visits the son to tell him that he cannot rest in peace because his brother murdered him. The ghost of his father entreats Hamlet to avenge his death.

In one of the most famous lines from the story Hamlet says:

To be, or not to be, that is the question: Whether 'tis nobler in the mind to suffer The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, Or to take arms against a sea of troubles And by opposing end them…

Shakespeare had many lessons hidden in his prose. When it comes to risk in the commodities market, the goal of profits often put us on a challenging road that can be wrought with many troubles. The more volatility in a market, the higher the potential for fortune, but the greater the risk of troubles. When it comes to the wide price variance in the silver market, some traders over history have found themselves with untold riches, while many more have suffered the slings and arrows of outrageous losses.

Silver has been looking like it wants to rally since January 22 when the price dipped to a higher low at $15.195 per ounce on the active month March futures contract. After rising above $16 last week, silver is now playing the waiting game as the price trickles lower and away from its most recent peak.

The iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) is the most liquid non-leveraged ETF product in the silver market. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN product (USLV) offers the potential for outrageous fortune but carries the risk of a sea of troubles as leverage comes at a high price tag at times.

A new high then a retreat

In mid-November 2018, silver took a trip on the downside that turned out to be a false breakdown. The nearby silver futures contract hit a low at $13.86 per ounce which was only 22.5 cents above the December 2015 low and level of critical technical support at $13.635. Since November, silver recovered and had established a pattern of higher lows and higher highs.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of COMEX March futures highlights, the price of silver has increased to a high at $16.20 on January 31 following a more dovish message from the US central bank. Open interest in the silver market has been rising with the price which is a technical validation of the bullish move. However, price momentum and relative strength rose to overbought territory on the short-term chart which led to a move below $16. On February 7, March silver was trading at $15.70 per ounce.

Is $16 is the new pivot point?

If the current price trend of higher lows and higher highs in the silver market is for real, $16 is likely to serve as a pivot point for the precious metal as it consolidates near the recent high. The longer-term silver chart indicates that we could see silver move higher based on its price trajectory since mid-November.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, price momentum crossed to the upside in oversold territory following the November bottom. After falling steadily since the July 2016 peak at $21.095 per ounce, silver is finally showing signs of life these days.

Silver loves to shock the market

While many commodities move higher or lower on the back of their supply and demand fundamentals, silver is often a different story when it comes to the path of its price. The production cost of silver is rarely a consideration, for the price of silver occurs as a byproduct of copper, lead, zinc, gold, and other metal output. Therefore, it is always a challenge to come up with an average cost of production as it is a function of a collection of other metals.

The market's sentiment is what causes the price of silver to move. Trend following speculators and investors tend to drive the price of silver higher or lower over time. With gold at the $1315 per ounce level, it may only be a matter of time before silver begins to play catch-up with the yellow metal. The target on the upside in the gold market is the July 2016 high at $1377.50 per ounce. April gold futures were trading at $1315 on Thursday, $62.50 or just 4.8% below the target price. Meanwhile, at $15.70, silver is $5.395 or over 34.4% below its level of critical resistance at the July 2016 peak.

Silver attracts speculative activity because of its penchant for price volatility. Silver tends to move more than gold on a percentage basis during bullish and bearish periods. These days, silver has a lot of catching-up to do with the yellow metal. It has been a long time since silver has moved more than $1 during a trading session, but we could start to see moves like that if the price can build a base around the $16 level over the coming days and weeks.

Levels to watch in the silver futures market

Technical support for the silver market stands at the November low at $13.86, and below there at the December 2015 bottom at $13.635.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the first level of technical resistance that would end the bearish price pattern that has been in place since the 2016 high is at $17.35 per ounce, the June 2018 high. Above there, $17.705, $18.16, and $18.655 stand as technical barriers on the way to the 2016 peak at over $21 per ounce. Silver has a history of blowing through technical levels like a hot knife through butter. A period of consolidation around $16 could lead to a very exciting move in the silver market later this year.

SLV or USLV that is the question

Hamlet asked the question, to be or not to be. When it comes to approaching the silver market on the long side, the question may be SLV or USLV in the current environment. Another issue facing the market these days is to buy or not to buy?

The iShares Silver Trust is a non-leveraged ETF product. The fund summary for SLV states:

The investment seeks to reflect generally the performance of the price of silver. The Trust seeks to reflect such performance before payment of the Trust's expenses and liabilities. It is not actively managed. The Trust does not engage in any activities designed to obtain a profit from, or to ameliorate losses caused by, changes in the price of silver. The Trust seeks to reflect generally the performance of the price of silver. The Trust seeks to reflect such performance before payment of the Trust's expenses and liabilities.

The top holdings of SLV are 100% in silver bullion. With $4.99 billion in net assets and an average of over eight million shares trading each day, SLV is a highly liquid instrument that replicates the price of silver. The most recent rally took silver from $13.86 in November to $16.20 at the end of January or a rise of 16.9%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SLV moved from $13.11 to $15.19 per share or 15.9%, not far off the performance in the silver futures market. Since silver trades in contango which means that deferred futures trade at a premium to nearby contracts, the ETF must absorb the opportunity cost of holding silver. Rising interest rates weigh on the performance of the ETF product.

For those who believe a move to the upside is imminent in the silver market, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN product provides performance on steroids. The fund summary for USLV states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Silver index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of silver in global markets.

On a short-term basis, USLV will provide triple the performance of the silver market on the upside, but that leverage comes at a price. If silver decides to trade around the $16 pivot price for a prolonged period, USLV will decay and lose value. USLV periodically undergoes reverse splits which can make it a dust collector in your portfolio. USLV is only appropriate for short-term forays into the silver market on the long side because of the time decay factor.

Time will tell if silver is biding its time before it takes off to new heights and blows through technical resistance levels over the coming weeks and months. For those looking for a higher price of silver, the decision between SLV and USLV is a choice between a tradeoff for the potential of outrageous fortune or a sea of troubles.