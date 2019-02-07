Allergan And Cenicriviroc In Phase 3 NASH Fibrosis: Correcting The Misinterpretation

Without sounding like the science/NASH police, this brief article is an explanation for the clinical date changes.

As one of the leading contenders for the huge addressable market for NASH therapeutics, its top-line data readout for cenicriviroc in the Phase 3 trial was expected in 2019.

The completion date for the Phase 3 NASH trial was recently updated on the clinical trials government database leading to misinterpretation or wrong speculation by investors.

The Update On Allergan And NASH trial

Allergan PLC (AGN) is a large market cap ($47B) biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of innovative and generic therapeutics for diseases affecting the eyes, bowel, lungs, skin, urogenital systems, and brain. Allergan became a major player in the clinical race for NASH therapeutics through its acquisition of Tobira Therapeutics and its drug assets including cenicriviroc (CVC) in 2016.

CVC is a dual CC chemokine receptor 2/5 antagonist that selectively inhibits the functional effects of both CCR2 and CCR5 chemokine receptors. CVC represents the first class of immune modulator designed to specifically suppress hepatic inflammatory cell recruitment and activation in NASH. CVC has significant differentiation from its competitors in the sense that it is the only anti-NASH drug candidate pharmacologically developed as an immune modulator to promote anti-inflammatory hepatic responses that induce anti-fibrotic benefits.

CVC is Allergan's lead and only investigative drug candidate for NASH. Despite the clinical success of CVC at improving histological liver fibrosis in a Phase 2b NASH clinical trial, the acquisition of Tobira and CVC was met with some negativity, with some folks describing CVC as a failed test drug candidate for NASH. Fortunately, the FDA did not solicit our opinions on approval of Allergan's plans for the initiation of a Phase 3 trial in biopsied patients with NASH fibrosis.

In this article, I specifically offer no opinion on my clinical expectations for CVC in the ongoing Phase 3 NASH fibrosis trial. My take on the trial has been previously discussed. This article is a clarification of the misinformation on the ongoing Phase 3 AURORA NASH trial. I now explain why the trial is progressing as originally planned.

Clinical Trials

Phase 2b NASH

Assessing the potential clinical benefit of CVC in Phase 3 NASH fibrosis has always been a 2-year study. The Phase 2b CENTAUR NASH trial was conducted in 2 parts (see Fig. 1) and compared shorter (i.e. year 1) versus longer (i.e. year 2) CVC treatment.

Fig. 1: Study design of the Phase 2b CENTAUR clinical trial.

In the Phase 2b trial, Allergan released the interim data readout at year 1 after CVC treatment. The longer complete final data was subsequently released in year 2 post trial.

Phase 3 NASH

In the ongoing Phase 3 AURORA NASH trial, a similar clinical trial design plan has been implemented. The only difference is that Part 1 represents year 1 and 2 (as in Fig. 1) of the study. However, Allergan did not report the interim data readout at year 1 as it did for the Phase 2b trial. Rather, Allergan has progressed on to year 2 of the Phase 3 trial which is now in progress. Year 2 of the Part 1 study is expected to be completed in Q3/2020 with interim top-line data readout (i.e. Part 1 comprised of year 1 and year 2) anticipated Q4/2020.

To be granted conditional accelerated approval by the FDA for Part 1 of the study, the primary clinical outcome of 1-stage histological improvement in liver fibrosis without worsening of NASH after CVC treatment (versus placebo) must be met.

Following the release of the interim Phase 3 data readout (i.e. Part 1) on the first 1,000 patients, FDA mandate is that the NASH fibrosis trial is extended with an additional 1,000 patients bringing the total to 2000. This phase of the trial (i.e. Phase 4) is to determine long-term clinical outcomes composed of histopathologic progression to cirrhosis, liver-related clinical outcomes, and all-cause mortality. The estimated completion is October 2028.

Financials And Risks

Every time I write about a stock, we are to offer risk assessment etc. We always focus on the clinical issues (i.e. FDA hold, adverse events, and negative clinical outcome) associated with the clinical trials that could lead to sell-off and financial loss. Misunderstanding the clinical intent of the trial as seen with Allergan could be as financially damaging as the clinical issues. This was a key reason for starting the Liver Therapy Forum marketplace service.

Allergan has multiple shots on goal, numerous approved products and several (early to late stage) drug candidates. At the end of Q4 2018, Allergan had cash and marketable securities of $1.90B and outstanding indebtedness of $23.8B. Total revenue for the year Q4/2018 was down to $4.08B compared to $4.33B in Q4/2017. Allergan had a cash burn of ~$200M in Q4/2018 relative to Q4/2017.

Research and development expense was $678M. Risks for the company include a lack of efficacy in the ongoing clinical trials and potential delays or failure to gain approval. It is unlikely that Allergan would generate revenues from CVC prior to 2021 if it gains conditional approval for NASH.

Epilogue

My goal in writing this article was not to offer any opinion on the clinical expectation of CVC in Phase 3 NASH fibrosis trial. Although rectifying misinformation is at times taken for granted, the wrong information could lead to wrong investment decisions. I hope my explanation on the date change is helpful to someone.

