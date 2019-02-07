McCormick: Red Hot Returns
About: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)
by: Yanni Lodato
Summary
McCormick demonstrates formidable business advantages.
The stock offers significant monetary rewards through elevated dividends and sustained capital appreciation.
McCormick furnishes a buy rating.
Source: Google Images
As the U.S stock market is embroiled in economic uncertainty, consumer defensive stocks draw significant appeal from investors and momentum traders alike as they offer high dividends, capital protection, and promising short-term