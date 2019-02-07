Green Growth Brands' Offer For Aphria Stinks

Aphria (APHA) shareholders are now receiving an unsolicited offer to purchase their shares from Green Growth Brands (OTCQB:GGBXF) and are wondering what to do. Most owners of APHA shares have never been involved in a takeover and are clueless as to what they should do. Accordingly, this brief article recommends a course of action.

What is Green Growth Brands?

Green Growth Brands was created via a business combination, three-cornered amalgamation or reverse-take-over, RTO, of All Js Greenspace LLC and Xanthic Biopharma Inc. on November 9, 2018. All Js is a Columbus, Ohio company, and Xanthic was located in Toronto, Canada. Upon its formation Green Growth began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and on December 20, 2018 it began trading of the OTC in the United States.

Its laudatory goal is to become the leading cannabis retail company worldwide. The prior business experience of the founding partners and management team of Green Growth was in the retail sector. They were previously associated with Victoria's Secret, American Eagle Outfitters, Bath & Body Works and Designer Show Warehouse. They intend to apply their retail knowledge to the cannabis sector. Xanthic said it developed a proprietary process to create water soluble tetrahydrocannabinol, THC, and CBD.

Green Growth says it is a lifestyle oriented consumer products company that celebrates health, wellness and happiness. It is in the business of cultivation, processing and retailing of cannabis, tetrahydrocannabidol, cannabidiol ,CBD, and cannabis-infused consumer products. During 2019 the Company intends to expand its retail and wholesale cannabis businesses as well as its CBD consumer products business through a combination of strategic partnerships, merger and acquisition activity, and organic license capture. Green Growth's objectives are to establish retail cannabis locations, or otherwise apply for such licenses, in various states within that timeframe, pursuant to state laws. GGBXF intends to focus on those certain states where cannabis has been legalized for medical and/or recreational use at the state level.

On December 10, 2018 they purchased 100% of Just Healthy LLC, a Massachusetts company that owned a Provisional Certificate of Registration for a Registered Marijuana Dispensary in Northampton and a Cultivation and Processing Site in Northampton. As consideration GGB will issue an aggregate of US$3,750,000 in 1,480,057 common shares of GGB and assume US$455,000 of Just Healthy corporate debt.

Green Growth followed up its Massachusetts acquisition with the purchase of ZLJT LLC & Arizona Natural Pain Solutions Inc, collectively referred to as "Desert Rose" on January 30, 2019. Desert Rose holds a license for a vertically integrated operation in Arizona, including retail, cultivation and infusion. As consideration for the membership interests, GGB will pay an aggregate purchase price of USD$12,350,000 in cash. In addition to the recent Massachusetts and Arizona acquisitions, Green Growth also has or is in the process of establishing cannabis operations in California, Delaware, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio and Oregon. Green Growth's activities put it squarely into the multi-state-operator or MSO cannabis company category.

Green Growth Financials and Stock Price

According to Green Growth's financial statements, it incurred losses of $516,344 on sales of $1.8 million during the September quarter. It had no revenue in the prior quarter. It had negative operating free cash flow of $774,349. It had a particulary frightening balance sheet in that it had $52.4 million in Goodwill and Intangible assets, representing 90.6% of total assets and 47.6 times its total equity! Green Growth also had an accumulated deficit of $2.77 million as of September 30, 2018.

GGBXF closed at $4.20 on February 5th on the OTC, giving it a market capitalization of about $750 million. Since it started trading, GGBXF has traded as high as $5.21 and as low as $2.75.

The Takeover

Green Growth Brands intention to launch a takeover bid for Aphria was originally announced on December 27, 2018. At the time of the announcement Green Growth said it would offer 1.5714 shares of GGBXF for every share of APHA. In an interview on Bloomberg TV, the CEO of Green Growth said Green Growth might raise its bid. On the date of the announcement GGBXF closed at $3.65 and APHA closed at $5.57. The following day both stocks rose on significant increases in the volume of shares traded. APHA traded 2.5x its normal volume and GGBXF traded 2.1x its regular volume. Prices of both stocks declined the next day as investors began to question whether the proposed transaction was a mirage.

Green Growth's official formal takeover bid for APHA commenced on January 23, 2019. It said its offer would remain open until 5:00 pm Toronto time on May 9, 2019 and it reiterated its offer of 1.5714 shares. On February 6, 2019 the board of directors of Aphria issued a press release announcing it had unanimously rejected Green Growth's offer. Aphria said its Board recommends that Aphria shareholders REJECT the Hostile Bid and DO NOT TENDER their shares. To accomplish that simply ignore any solicitations and take no action. Reasons given by Aphria for rejecting Green Growth's offer were that the offer undervalues Aphria and that its shares would be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE.

GGBXF trades on the relatively illiquid U.S. over-the-counter market where in an average day about 180,000 of its shares trade, whereas APHA trades on the NYSE where its average daily volume is 8.6 million shares. The illiquid or thin market for GGBXF causes wide spreads between bid and asked prices, such that all investor orders need to be limit orders to prevent investors from becoming road kill. Other things being equal, only a suicidal investor would choose to own a stock trading on the OTC over a stock trading on the NYSE

Aphria

Aphria' is not exactly a shinning star in the Canadian cannabis space. In fact it remains under a cloud of suspicion due to well publicized, alleged insider dealings involving its C$425 million Nuuvera acquisition as well as its C$280 million LatAm acquisitions. Numerous class action lawsuits have already been filed against APHA and certain officers including its former CEO Vic Neufield and those lawsuits will likely consume significant dollars along with management time and attention going forward.

Aphria has long been considered a likely candidate to be taken over by an S&P 500 company; however, no such offer has come forth. Some people thought that Green Growth was nothing more than a stalking horse to draw out a real buyer. The fact is that big companies seem increasingly reluctant to acquire Canadian cannabis companies especially one under a cloud of suspicion for insider dealing. Any possible purchaser might be concerned about Aphria's persistent negative operating free cash flow and significant intangible and goodwill assets. The latter total $1.08 billion, accounting for 51.5% of Aphria's total assets and 60.1% of its equity.

Conclusion

Green Growth Brands is afflicted with the multi-state-operator MSO dream of wealth. Accomplishment of that dream will depend entirely on it generating a positive operating free cash flow and/or raising money by issuing stock and/or debt. Their dream is likely to turn into an investor nightmare.

Any investor who accepts the offer from Green Growth should stop investing in stocks and seek psychiatric help for masochism. In fact, they might want to get some product from a Green Growth dispensary in Nevada to see if that might help prevent them from committing financial suicide in the future.

Aphria will remain under a cloud for the foreseeable future as people question the integrity of its financial reports. The fact that Green Growth Brands' delusional offer did not bring out another bidder strongly suggests that Aphria is damaged goods.

The fact is that neither Aphria nor Green Growth Brands is worth owning.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I encourage readers to read excellent articles written by fellow SeekingAlpha contributors about Aphria and Green Growth Brands. Jonathan Cooper, Cornerstone Investments, Daniel Jones, D. H. Taylor, Easterly Winds,and Hindenburg Investment Research have all written extensively on Aphria. Their in-depth articles are excellent. I just wanted to add my remarks to the conversation at an important time with the APHA stockholders being solicited by Green Growth.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.