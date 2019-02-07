Southwest: A Well Run Company With Plenty Of Growth

To boost its revenue, Southwest has increased fares and has plans to provide flights to Hawaii.

The company is focused on reducing costs and has an effective fuel hedging policy in place.

Introduction

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is a passenger airline carrier providing flights within the United States, Mexico, and the South American continent.

The company has a solid history of growth and is well managed. Southwest's fuel costs are efficiently hedged and the company is seeking new destinations with Hawaii planned in the near future. To further boost revenue, the company has increased fares on the back of strong air travel demand.

In my opinion, Southwest is a sound investment for long-term investors, but in the short term, its stock price is somewhat volatile and vulnerable to a correction.

Financials

Southwest's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo) showed that the company's revenue was up 16 percent. The reported earnings were down 63 percent, however, the Q4 2017 earnings included a sustainable one-off tax benefit (without this tax benefit, earnings would have been up 10 percent).

The return on equity is very good at 24 percent and the profit margin (profit to revenue ratio) is good at 11 percent.

Southwest's current liabilities exceed its current assets (with a current ratio of 0.64). Interestingly, the company has a history of operating with negative working capital. Since 2003, its working capital has been positive four times.

The debt ratio (liabilities to tangible assets) is 0.65 which means that the value of Southwest's Tangible Assets covers its liabilities (Tangible Assets are hard physical assets that can be sold in the event of liquidation).

The company's book value is currently $17.59 and with a stock price of $58, Southwest is trading at 3.3x book value.

The analysts' consensus forecasts are for revenue to increase 7.6 percent in 2019 and increase 6.5 percent in 2020. Earnings are forecast to increase 22 percent in 2019 and increase 6.9 percent in 2020. The 2019 PE ratio is 11.0x and the 2019 PE ratio is 10.3x.

Southwest has a solid history of growth and its long-term debt is under control; however, its working capital is negative as its current liabilities exceed its current assets. The company has an established history of operating with apparently insufficient working capital but to its credit, Southwest seems to manage as the company does have relatively low debt on its balance sheet. Companies with insufficient working capital typically find it a challenge in meeting their short-term financial obligations (but then again, they also tend to carry lots of long-term debt).

Southwest's revenue increased 7.0 percent per year from 2013 until 2018. Over the same period, its earnings increased 9.3 percent per year. Given that Southwest is in a cyclical industry, looking back further - from 2003 until 2013, its revenue increased 11.0 percent per year and earnings increased 5.5 percent per year.

Southwest's earnings growth rate has accelerated during the period 2013 to 2018. This is also evident in its profit margin which has steadily increased from 4 percent in 2013, up to 11 percent in 2018. Prior to 2013, its profit margins ranged from 2 to 6 percent.

Business Model

Southwest is a passenger airline company that provides domestic flights within the United States and Mexico and also provides international flights to nearby countries within the South American continent. The company has 58,000 employees and is the largest domestic air carrier in the United States with 120 million passengers annually.

As stated in Southwest's Earnings Call Transcript, "We have a terrific 70 percent fuel hedge built for 2019 at a reasonable cost". The company further stated they have made controlling costs their number one priority for 2019 and also for the next several years.

It's good to see an airline company focusing on costs - especially fuel costs. Airlines consume massive quantities of fuel and their profitability hinges on the cost of fuel. While hedging does add to their fuel costs, it provides cost protection when fuel prices rise (which they always do considering that fuel costs are very volatile).

Southwest's hedging premiums for 2019 are currently $95 million which equates to $0.04 per gallon. Their hedged fuel cost for the last quarter in 2018 worked out to $2.25 per gallon. This puts the relatively low $0.04 per gallon hedging cost into perspective. The company expects its hedged costs to be in the $2 to $2.10 range for 2019.

In my opinion, management is doing a great job of managing fuel costs, but the other side of the equation is fuel consumption.

Southwest has plans in place to improve fuel efficiency by replacing their older 700s aircrafts with the more fuel efficient MAX aircrafts. The company stated that this was a key component to reduce operating costs. This led to fuel efficiency improvements of 1.5 percent during 2018 and the company expects a similar improvement over the next few years.

To a certain extent replacing older aircraft with new aircraft will naturally see better fuel consumption figures. As an airline company, they also consider passenger comfort and air travel experience. So replacing older aircraft probably has more to do with improving passenger ride quality than fuel consumption, but a reduction in fuel consumption is a beneficial bonus in terms of reducing operating costs.

Southwest's cost reduction plan also includes a new maintenance software system. As the company stated:

We are investing in technology, we plan to implement a new maintenance software system".

Southwest is currently using two maintenance software systems. The first is a legacy Wizard system, a version of Maxi-Merlin. The second is a Trax system that was acquired when Southwest took over and integrated the operations of low-cost carrier AirTran Airways in 2010.

The new maintenance system is Maintenix software by Mxi Technologies' which will initially be used for Southwest's Boeing 737 aircraft fleet. Later on, the company plans to implement the Maintenix software across its entire aircraft fleet as it consolidates its management systems into one system. This will ultimately help reduce costs as the cost of maintaining one system is less than having to maintain two systems. Also, new staff members will only need to be trained to use one system rather than two.

I like how the company is focused on reducing costs. The results of this are evident in its financial history which shows a strong earnings growth rate. Also, its profit margins have been creeping upwards over the last five years having reached 11 percent. As stated in Southwest's Earnings Call Transcript, the company wants to expand its margins in 2019 and also wants to improve its return on capital.

While the company has managed to increase its profit margin, I think it would be a mistake to assume that it will continue increasing year after year. While it's great that management wants to keep expanding their margins (what business wouldn't), in relativity, there is a practical limit as to how much businesses can reduce their expenses. To put it simply, margin increases can't go on forever. In the future, there's always the possibility that its profit margin could slip back down to the 2 to 6 percent range where it was a decade ago.

While it's nice to see the company focusing on its costs, companies also need to consider their revenue stream.

Southwest has increased fares by about $2 to $5 depending on the flight (which works out at around a 3 percent increase). The company expects strong air travel demand for 2019 with a 6 percent increase. By increasing fares, I believe the company is jumping on the bandwagon here - fair enough. I like their proactive approach and if I was on their management team, I would do the same. As a growing business, Southwest needs to keep increasing its revenue stream. After all, management cannot rely solely on cost reductions to maintain its earnings growth momentum.

The company also has plans to increase the number of routes with Hawaii being a new destination planned for this year or early next year. I think that increasing the number of destinations is a good move by Southwest as this provides organic growth (rather than relying on fare increases as the only means on increasing revenue).

The company has an impressive business model in an industry that is volatile and can be very unpredictable. In my opinion, this is a well-run business with a proactive management team.

Ordinarily, I would avoid airlines as I have always had the impression that they were businesses with volatile earnings, debt-laden balance sheets, and hit and miss stock price gains. However, as far as I am concerned, Southwest is a growth stock along with the best of them.

Stock Valuation

Southwest is a growth stock as evident by its historical growth with revenue increasing 7.0 percent per year and earnings increasing 9.3 percent per year since 2013. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) is an appropriate method for valuing a growth stock like Southwest.

The forward annual earnings growth using forecast data is 6.9 percent for 2020. This is less than the historical earnings growth of 9.3 percent per year since 2013 but is still more than the 5.5 percent per year earnings growth prior to 2013.

While the earnings growth is expected to slow just a bit, it's still showing more growth than that prior to 2013. Using the expected 2020 earnings growth of 6.9 percent gives a forward PEG of 1.5 with a 2020 PE of 10.3x.

A forward PEG of 1.5 means that Southwest is a little overvalued with a current stock price of $58. It is commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which gives Southwest a fair value stock price of around $40.

Southwest's forward PE is 10.3x and its book value is 3.3x which makes the current stock price reasonable. While the stock is not cheap it's not expensive either considering that Southwest is a growth stock.

Southwest is as good a growth stock as any and its forward PEG at 1.5 is less than most good stocks which often have forward PEG's of 2.0 and higher.

Stock Price Target

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Southwest chart by StockCharts.com

Examining the stock chart reveals that Southwest has had a somewhat choppy ride up over the last decade. The stock price essentially traded sideways in a trading range during 2015 and most of 2017. After a run-up in 2017, the stock price has broadly traded back down to its 2015 high before showing a short rally for this year. The rally this year corresponds with the rally seen so far this year from the broader market indices.

Given that Southwest is a cyclical stock I would not expect the stock to reach new highs until the stock market itself trades at new highs.

Without the stock market reaching new highs I would expect that Southwest would trade within the trading range bounded by the late 2017 high of around $65 and the $45 low reached late last year. The stock could reach its $65 high but would likely sell back down without the stock market driving it higher.

Stock Price Risks

The broader market poses a risk to Southwest's stock price. The market indices have been trending upwards with a bull market that began in 2009. These market indices have currently pulled back from their highs with a short rally so far this year. It's always possible that this is the start a bear market with the current market rally being nothing more than a bear rally.

Should a bear market take hold I would expect Southwest's stock price to fall as it's a cyclical stock which is renowned for selling down in a bear market.

Investors looking to buy Southwest would need to be prepared for the possibility of a significant decline in the near term.

Over the longer term, the stock price would likely work its way higher as long Southwest's earnings growth continues. If its earnings growth rate falls significantly in the future I would expect the stock market to revalue Southwest downwards.

Conclusion

Southwest is a pleasant surprise. I would not normally associate an airline stock with a growth stock let alone a good growth stock, but Southwest fulfils the requirements.

The company is well managed and has a solid history of growth. Management is focused on controlling costs with a fuel hedging policy.

To help boost revenue, Southwest has increased fares on the back of strong air travel demand. The company is also expanding its flight routes with Hawaii planned as a destination in the near future.

In my opinion, Southwest would make a sound investment over the long term with capital gains potential, but in the near term, I think its stock price is somewhat volatile and vulnerable to a correction.

