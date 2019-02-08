Sentiment Speaks: Can Bitcoin Reach $65,000 By 2021?
Summary
- Many have turned extremely bearish of the cyrptocurrency market over the last year.
- Extreme bearishness is what is normally seen as a market bottoms.
- Our next larger degree target for Bitcoin is in the $65,000 region.
- Looking for more? I update all of my investing ideas and strategies to members of The Market Pinball Wizard. Start your free trial today »
It would seem that cryptocurrency investors now have a lot in common with gold investors. Whereas gold has seen a prolonged pullback from 2011 to 2015, cryptocurrency investors have seen the same type of pullback, but over a shorter period of time. But we all have seen how the cryptocurrency markets move much faster than any other market on earth.
In past articles, we discussed how the $3000-$4700 zone for Bitcoin was key long term support. Ryan Wilday had called out that region in many of his public presentations and articles since early February last year. As discussed in our last article, we wanted to see $4700 hold, but Bitcoin had something else in mind, as it continued to decline to our next target in the $3000 region.
Since that time, we have seen a five wave rally to $4240, and have since pulled back correctively. This has now put us into “bull-market-watch.”
We can liken this current pullback in the cryptocurrency market to a mini version of our two-year long pullback in the gold market after the 2016 rally. Of course, gold bulls have suffered much longer than crypto-enthusiasts. But, cryptocurrency investors are not quite as patient as gold investors, as they have become accustomed to high volatility and fast money.
Sentiment in social media outlets we track has grown exceedingly bearish, which is the hallmark of the culmination of bear markets. We’ve seen many throw in the towel. We have seen cryptocurrency perma-bears pat themselves on the back, and renew calls for a target price of $0. Yet in the background of lost hope, frustration, and maybe even boredom, we have built one of the best setups for bulls we’ve had since our bear market began in early 2017.
Zooming into the details, we are within the throes of a very deep 2nd wave pullback within the Elliott Wave 5-wave structure. For those that want to learn a bit more about our Elliott Wave methodology, I have written the following 6-part series explaining the theory and application here:
- https://seekingalpha.com/article/4198736-analysis-will-change-way-invest-forever-part-1
- https://seekingalpha.com/article/4200678-analysis-will-change-way-invest-forever-part-2
- https://seekingalpha.com/article/4202240-analysis-will-change-way-invest-forever-part-3
- https://seekingalpha.com/article/4203856-analysis-will-change-way-invest-forever-part-4
- https://seekingalpha.com/article/4210288-analysis-will-change-way-invest-forever-part-5
- https://seekingalpha.com/article/4230400-analysis-will-change-way-invest-forever-part-6
While Bitcoin has not not quite reached the 76.4% retracement ($3320) of the initial rally off the bear market low, it will likely do so in the coming days. This is a very deep wave two, as these types of retracements typically hold a 61.8% retrace. But Bitcoin tends to go deep in its 2nd waves.
The next milestone after this correction completes is a five wave move to over $4000 for our first subwave of the third wave. This would give us a strong signal that our third wave is under way. The setup itself, provided it follows through, points us back up to the $6000 region in the coming months.
If the current bullish set-up takes shape, we can see a major break out in 2020. Moreover, the Fibonacci extension price targets, based upon log extensions, would point us to targets of at least $65,000, and potentially well beyond. But to get there, this market obviously has much work to do to the climb the wall of worry set in front of us.
Housekeeping Matter
If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please hit the button at the top of the page to "Follow" me. Thank you.
The Market Pinball Wizard
"If you want to be on the right side of the market... this is the service for you. Great way to monitor the market and to know your portfolio is still geared with the trend. Avi cares about his clients and in this industry that's very hard to find!"
“While no methodology works in every instance . . .I have never seen anything so consistent”
“I have been following Avi Gilburt for many years now and I think his analysis of the market movements is exceptional.”
“I have been following you for a year and your accuracy is amazing. I am an old timer and I have never seen anything like it.”
Click here for a FREE TRIAL.
This article was written by
Avi is an accountant and a lawyer by training. His education background includes his graduating college with dual accounting and economics majors, and he then passed all four parts of the CPA exam at once right after he graduated college. He then earned his Juris Doctorate in an advanced two and a half year program at the St. John’s School of Law in New York, where he graduated cumlaude, and in the top 5% of his class. He then went onto the NYU School of Law for his masters of law in taxation (LL.M.).Before retiring from his legal career, Avi was a partner and National Director at a major national firm. During his legal career, he spearheaded a number of acquisition transactions worth hundreds of millions to billions of dollars in value. So, clearly, Mr. Gilburt has a detailed understanding how businesses work and are valued.
Yet, when it came to learning how to accurately analyze the financial markets, Avi had to unlearn everything he learned in economics in order to maintain on the correct side of the market the great majority of the time. In fact, once he came to the realization that economics and geopolitics fail to assist in understanding how the market works, it allowed him to view financial markets from a more accurate perspective.For those interested in how Avi went from a successful lawyer and accountant to become the founder of Elliottwavetrader.net, his detailed story is linked here.
Since Avi began providing his analysis to the public, he has made some spectacular market calls which has earned him the reputation of being one of the best technical analysts in the world.
As an example of some of his most notable astounding market calls, in July of 2011, he called for the USD to begin a multi-year rally from the 74 region to an ideal target of 103.53. In January of 2017, the DXY struck 103.82 and began a pullback expected by Avi.As another example of one of his astounding calls, Avi called the top in the gold market during its parabolic phase in 2011, with an ideal target of $1,915. As we all know, gold hit a high of $1,921, and pulled back for over 4 years since that time. The night that gold hit its lows in December of 2015, Avi was telling his subscribers that he was on the phone with his broker buying a large order of physical gold, while he had been accumulating individual miner stocks that month, and had just opened the EWT Miners Portfolio to begin buying individual miners stocks due to his expectation of an impending low in the complex.
One of his most shocking calls in the stock market was his call in 2015 for the S&P500 to rally from the 1800SPX region to the 2600SPX region, whereas it would coincide with a “global melt-up” in many other assets. Moreover, he was banging on the table in November of 2016 that we were about to enter the most powerful phase of the rally to 2600SPX, and he strongly noted that it did not matter who won the 2016 election in the US, despite many believing that the market would “crash” if Trump would win the election. This was indeed a testament to the accuracy of the Fibonacci Pinball method that Avi developed.
Disclosure: I am/we are long VARIOUS CRYPTO-ASSETS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.