Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) CEO Brian Kingston on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)
Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call
February 7, 2019 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Matthew Cherry - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications
Brian Kingston - Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Davis - Chief Financial Officer
Sandeep Mathrani - Global Head of Retail Real Estate
Ric Clark - Chairman
Conference Call Participants
Sheila McGrath - Evercore ISI
Mark Rothschild - Canaccord Genuity
Mario Saric - Scotiabank
Sam Damiani - TD Securities, Inc.
Presentation
