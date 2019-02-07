Tata Motors' (TTM) Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Tata Motors Limited (TTM)
by: SA Transcripts
Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)
Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call
February 7, 2019, 09:00 AM ET
Company Participants
P. B. Balaji - Group CFO
Ken Gregor - CFO, JLR
Qing Pan - ED
Ralf Speth - CEO, JLR
Conference Call Participants
Pratik Poddar - Reliance Mutual Asset Management
Kapil Singh - Nomura
Jatin Chawla - Credit Suisse
Robin Zhu - Bernstein
Vinay Singh - Morgan Stanley
Pramod Kumar - Goldman Sachs
Jinesh Gandhi - Motilal Oswal
Presentation
Operator
Good day. And welcome to the Tata Motors Group Earnings Conference Quarter Three Financial Year 2019 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. And at this time I would like to turn the conference over to Balaji. Please go ahead.
P.