Long Range Growth Opportunity - The Raytheon Company
About: Raytheon Company (RTN), Includes: LMT, NOC
by: Cestrian Capital Research
Summary
Raytheon is growing faster than its peers, a fact not reflected in its valuation.
We believe its valuation plus the tailwinds from space sector growth make it a compelling long-term hold opportunity.
We also analyse RTN's short-term trading potential.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing