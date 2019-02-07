HQH: Put Some Assets In Defensive Names With Growth Potential

Many market participants that were losing sleep over the dismal performance that we saw during the fourth quarter of the year were no doubt pleased by the recovery that took place in January. There are some signs, however, that this rally may be about to come to an end as the earnings growth of S&P 500 companies has been dismal outside of energy. We are also seeing some other signs that the economy is slowing down. As such, it may be a good idea for investors to put some money into a defensive sector that still offers a good opportunity for growth, such as healthcare. One good way to do this is by investing in Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH), a 9.18%-yielding healthcare-focused closed-end fund currently trading at a very attractive discount.

About The Fund

The fund's web page states that the fund's objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies in the healthcare industry that are believed to have significant potential for above-average long-term growth. Many of these are biotechnology companies and other similar unconventional healthcare technology firms. In fact, biotechnology firms currently account for 63.2% of the fund's total assets:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

The biotechnology sector can be notorious for being risky due to the fact that many of these firms, at least in their early years, offered a lot of promise with high valuations which few were able to live up to. Fortunately, a look at the fund's largest holdings reveals that most of the companies in its portfolio are large and stable biotechnology companies with a diverse array of products:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

As many of my long-time readers on this topic are no doubt aware, I generally do not like to see any single holding account for more than 5% of a fund's total assets. This is because a weighting that is greater than this begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk. This is the type of risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification. However, if a portfolio is too heavily weighted in a certain asset then this risk may not be completely diversified away. Therefore, should some event occur that causes the price of that heavily-weighted asset to decline then it can essentially bring the entire portfolio down with it. As we can see here, there are four such heavily weighted stocks in the fund's portfolio, although they are all fortunately solid blue-chip companies.

Why Invest in Healthcare?

Healthcare companies are generally considered to be defensive plays. This is because the industry in which they operate is highly resistant to the economic cycle due to the simple fact that people that are in need of medical treatment will obtain it regardless of the overall conditions in the economy. This can help add a certain degree of support to the stock prices of these companies in the event of a market downturn.

I suggested in the introduction to this article that the market may be on the verge of entering a downturn. One reason for this could be the weak earnings growth that we have seen thus far. As of Sunday, February 3, 46% of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported earnings. Of these companies, only 70% managed to beat the expectations of analysts. This is less than the five year average and it is a bad sign because market valuations are generally based on the expectations of analysts.

We also see that the earnings growth rate is slowing. If we just go by the companies that have reported thus far, then the S&P 500 had a blended growth rate of 12.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018. This would represent the first time that the S&P 500 has reported earnings growth of less than 20% since the fourth quarter of 2017. Outside of the energy sector, though, earnings growth is much weaker:

Source: FactSet

This is something that often happens towards the end of a bull market and it does typically cause stocks to post declining prices as market participants adjust their valuations for lower forward growth rates. In such an environment, being invested in a defensive sector could be a good idea.

There are reasons to believe that the healthcare industry itself will continue to grow going forward. One reason for this is that the population of older and elderly individuals in the United States is almost certainly going to increase over the next few decades. This is due to the Baby Boomer generation, which is the 74 million-strong group of people born between 1946 and 1964. This would make the members of this generate 54 to 73 years old today.

As I discussed in a previous article, the Baby Boomer generation represents roughly 20% of the American population and is larger than any previous generation. This means that as time goes on and the members of this group celebrate more birthdays, then the number of elderly Americans will increase. This is due to the simple fact that every member of this group will be older than eighty years within three decades and the oldest members will hit this point in less than one. This is the age at which the average person's consumption of health care services increases dramatically. Since this generation is larger than any previous one, this will cause the number of people consuming healthcare products and services to grow, which should stimulate growth across the industry.

Distribution

One of the reasons that I like investing in closed-end funds is because of the high distribution yields that these vehicles typically have. HQH is no exception to this as the fund boasts a 9.18% distribution yield at the time of writing. There are some readers that may note that this yield is substantially higher than any of the companies in the portfolio pay out in the form of dividends.

In fact, the fund uses a managed distribution policy to pay out distributions to its investors. The way it works is that each quarter, management distributes 2% of the fund's net assets to its shareholders. The general assumption is that management can generate about this amount in capital gains. As we can see here, this is generally correct:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

This policy of distributing 2% of the fund's net assets does result in the fund's distribution varying significantly from quarter-to-quarter. We can see this quite clearly in the chart above. This is something that many investors that are focused on income may not exactly like, but the fund could still be a good asset for those investors to hold due to its defensive nature.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like HQH, the most common way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value, which is the market value of all of the assets of the fund minus any outstanding debt. This is therefore the amount that shareholders would receive if the fund was liquidated. As of the time of writing, HQH has a net asset value of $23.00 per share. As the fund currently trades for $21.05 per share, it trades at a discount of 8.48%. This means that an investor buying the fund today is obtaining the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tekla Healthcare Investors is an excellent closed-end healthcare fund that can help investors play this defensive sector. There is certainly a real possibility that we will see the market turn in the near future and having exposure to a defensive sector may help limit the impact that this would have on their portfolios. In addition, the demographics are quite favorable for the healthcare industry going forward, providing further incentive to add healthcare stocks to our portfolios. HQH is currently trading at a discount to net asset value, so the price certainly appears right here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.