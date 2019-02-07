Here Are 50 Top S&P 500 Stocks For Yield, Gains, And Upside In February

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five February top-yield S&P 500 dividend stocks showed 1.76% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big high-price S&P 500 dogs took over.

Broker target-estimated February top ten net gains ranged 11.13%-48.56% topped by CTL 2/1/19. The master list was pre-screened to include firms with net annual returns better than -13%.

"The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. The index includes 500 leading companies and captures approximately 80% coverage of available market capitalization."

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 11.13% To 48.56% Net Gains For Ten S&P 500 Dogs To February 2020

Three of ten top S&P 500 dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, this yield-based forecast for S&P 500 dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 30% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 1, 2020, were:

CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) was projected to net $485.57, based on a median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) was projected to net $356.34, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) netted $209.57 based on a median estimate from seventeen analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility, 18% more than the market as a whole.

Edison International (EIX) was projected to net $194.88, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% opposite the market as a whole.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) was projected to net $187.63, based on a median target estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) was projected to net $170.84, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

Progressive Corp. (PGR) was projected to net $144.35, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) was projected to net $125.76, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from thirty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) was projected to net $125.58, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications (VZ) was projected to net $111.26 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from thirty brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 52% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 26.4% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One S&P 500 Top Yielder To Show A 3.8% Loss to February 2020

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts for 2020 was:

Ventas Inc. (VTR) projected a loss of $37.96 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from twenty-one analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top S&P 500 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top S&P 500 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten S&P 500 stocks selected 2/1/19 by yield represented eight of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place was claimed by a lone communication services sector representative, CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) [1]. In second place was the industrials sector rep, Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) [2]. One from the consumer cyclical sector placed third, Macy's Inc. (M) [3].

Two technology pups claimed fourth and tenth places, Seagate Technology PLC (STX) [4], and Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) [10]. A lone healthcare representative placed fifth, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) [5]. That one was followed by the energy representative, in sixth place, ONEOK Inc. (OKE) [6].

Two utilities representatives placed seventh and eighth, PPL Corp. (PPL) [7], and Dominion Energy Inc (D) [8]. Finally, a lone real estate sector representative placed ninth, Ventas Inc. (VTR) [9], to complete the S&P 500 top ten by yield for February.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten S&P 500 Dogs Showed 8.71% To 36.4% Upsides To February 2019; (32) Eight Lowly Downsiders Ranged -0.58% To -6.80%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 1.76% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P 500 Dividend Stocks To February 2020

Ten top S&P 500 dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The master list was pre-screened to only include firms with net returns greater than -13%.

As noted above, top ten S&P 500 dividend dogs selected 2/1/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented eight of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of the Top Ten Highest-Yield S&P 500 Dogs (32) Delivering 14.13% Vs. (33) 14.39% Net Gains by All Ten Come February 2020

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend S&P 500 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 1.56% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced selection, CenturyLink Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 48.56%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield S&P 500 dividend dogs for February 1 were: CenturyLink Inc., Macy's Inc.; PPL Corp.; Iron Mountain Inc.; Seagate Technology PLC, with prices ranging from $15.25 to $45.26.

Five higher-priced S&P 500 dividend dogs for February 1 were: Qualcomm Inc.; Ventas Inc.; ONEOK Inc.; Dominion Energy Inc.; AbbVie Inc., whose prices ranged from $49.61 to $80.50.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

