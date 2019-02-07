CONSOL Energy, Inc. (CEIX) CEO Jimmy Brock on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
CONSOL Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)
Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call
February 07, 2019 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Mitesh Thakkar - Director, Finance & Investor Relations
Jimmy Brock - Chief Executive Officer
Dave Khani - Chief Financial Officer
Jim McCaffrey - Chief Commercial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Mark Levin - Seaport Global
Michael Dudas - Vertical Research Partners
Lucas Pipes - B. Riley FBR
John Bridges - JPMorgan
Vincent Anderson - Stifel
Jeremy Sussman - Clarksons
Lin Shen - Hite
Presentation
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the CEIX and CCR Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator