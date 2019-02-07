Tableau: Pullback Reflects A Generous Valuation

While Tableau is driving cloud growth, overall revenues are more or less flat. The stock’s fall is a reflection of an overheated valuation in a low-growth scenario.

In the first month of 2019, shares of data visualization leader Tableau (DATA) reached an important milestone: It has finally reclaimed the ~$120 level at which it traded before dropping precipitously in response to a poor Q4 print three years ago. At the time, shares of Tableau fell more than 50% in a single day, with analysts and investors calling out major competitive risk and serious sales execution problems.

Slowly Tableau has been able to push these problems under the rug - although one could argue that cheaper solutions like Microsoft’s Power BI (MSFT) are just as competitive as ever. Investors bid up Tableau in January, putting the stock at a rich ~7.5x forward revenue valuation:

Data by YCharts

Yet after posting Q4 results, shares of Tableau ratcheted back down despite a seemingly good print. When this happens, it’s generally an indication that the stock has come too far, too fast - and without meaningful fundamental support.

Let’s start with Tableau’s guidance, which many passed off as unimpressive. The company offered up its FY19 outlook in the Q4 earnings call, with CFO Damon Fletcher commenting as follows:

Before I dive into Q1 2019 guidance, I like to first cover our full year 2019 guidance. For the full-year, we are maintaining our total revenue range of $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion consistent with a preliminary outlook we issued on the Q3 earnings call. I'd like to spend a minute on ARR before moving on to operating margins. We continue to believe that total ARR offers the best proxy for tracking and measuring the overall health of our business. And because, total ARR is unaffected by the 605 to 606 accounting changes, we believe that ARR will help investors bridge and track our growth as we move to the 606 reporting.

This revenue range, unchanged from last quarter’s guidance, represents 15-21% y/y growth over FY18’s ASC 606 revenues of $1.16 billion, and is also essentially in-line with the $1.35 billion (+17% y/y) that Wall Street is expecting. Note that Tableau didn’t roll forward any of Q4’s beats into FY19, indicating that some deals may have pulled into Q4 from Q1.

Certainly high-teens growth is nothing to be ashamed of, especially for a mature software company with more than $1 billion in revenues. But is it enough to support a >7x forward revenue multiple? Plenty of Tableau’s software peers, which are pure SaaS companies with no license revenues (remember that SaaS revenues are more valuable because they are recurring), trade at a ~7x or lower forward revenue multiple yet produce >30% y/y growth. The below chart shows a few examples of such names:

Data by YCharts

To me, Tableau’s post-earnings pullback is an indication that the stock is approaching the upper bound of its valuation range, and that investors are dialing back their enthusiasm on the name in light of a decent, but not great, outlook for FY19. Tableau is not a new offering, and plenty of similar products are flooding the market - in short, the company isn’t swimming in new growth opportunities. When we also consider the fact that Tableau’s revenues grew at just 11% y/y in Q4 (on an ASC 605 basis, as there is no prior-year ASC 606 comparison), we note that Tableau may run into challenges hitting its full-year plan.

The bottom line on Tableau shares: the stock seems fairly valued, if not overvalued, relative to the modest growth scenario that it has laid out for FY19 and may even have trouble hitting. A legacy technology company like Tableau shouldn’t trade at such an elevated valuation, hence the stock’s temperamental response to a headline beat in Q4. I’d stay on the sidelines here.

Q4 download

Here’s a look at Tableau’s fourth-quarter results:

Figure 1. Tableau 4Q18 results and ASC 606/605 bridge Source: Tableau 4Q18 earnings release

On an as-reported ASC 606 basis (recall that all software companies had to adopt this change over the past year to account for changes in subscription accounting), Tableau notched $336.3 million in revenues. Due to the fact that all historicals are presented on an ASC 605 basis, however, it’s more intuitive to use the $275.7 million in ASC 605 revenues - which is up 11% y/y, and beat Wall Street expectations of $272.0 million (+9% y/y) by a two-point margin.

As in the past several quarters, growing ARR was one of the highlights that Tableau stressed. Total ARR grew to $840.9 million in the quarter, up 41% y/y (note also that this ARR covers approximately two-thirds of Tableau's revenue forecast for FY19, essentially confirming that a good chunk of Tableau's forecast is already contractually locked in). We do note, however, that Tableau's ARR growth is hitting deceleration mode - last quarter, ARR had grown at a 45% y/y pace, indicating four points of deceleration this quarter. In addition, Tableau's ARR forecast for 2019 indicates even further deceleration - the company's guidance calls for $1.12-$1.15 billion of ARR by the end of FY19, indicating just 35% y/y growth over FY18 ARR.

Profit metrics also weakened this quarter. Focus on the ASC 605 comparisons in the chart below:

Figure 2. Tableau margin trends

Source: Tableau 4Q18 earnings release

Pro forma gross margins shed 220bps to 86.9%, down from 89.1% in the year-ago quarter, continuing a trend of margin decay from last quarter. Heightened sales spending also exacerbated the margin impact, with sales and marketing costs growing 20% y/y to $620.6 million (a faster pace than revenue growth). As such, pro forma operating margins also dipped to -3.0%, far below a positive operating margin of 4.6% in 4Q17.

Although Tableau's pro forma EPS of -$0.03 beat consensus expectations of -$0.08, Tableau's free cash flow also took a hit. As seen in the chart below, fourth-quarter FCF dipped by -19% y/y to $134.3 million:

Figure 3. Tableau FCF Source: Tableau 4Q18 earnings release

Key takeaways

While Tableau's headline revenue and EPS results were great in Q4, diving under the hood revealed much more of a mixed quarter. Margins saw pressure, free cash flow sank, and ARR growth, while still remaining strong, is entering a slowdown phase.

With shares of Tableau trading at >7.4x forward revenues against an ambitious forecast that calls for just ~18% y/y growth, Tableau is essentially priced for perfection. Mixed quarters like Q4 will cause the stock to wobble as investors adjust to Tableau's high valuation. In my view, January's rally has left little upside for Tableau, and I'm content to invest elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.