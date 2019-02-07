Investment Thesis

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is a geographically diversified lodging REIT in the United States. The REIT operates premium-branded hotels that tend to attract more customers and resulted in higher occupancy rates and average daily rates. The company also has a solid balance sheet. However, the performance of RLJ Lodging is highly dependent on the strength of the economy. Despite its attractive dividend yield, given the fact that we are now in the latter stage of the economic cycle, we think the best time to invest in this REIT is to wait till the initial stage of the next economic cycle.

Source: YCharts

Q3 2018 Financial Highlights

Like many other REITs, RLJ Lodging posted unimpressive Q3 2018 earnings result. As can be seen from the table below, its Q3 2018 (three months ended on Sept. 30, 2018) occupancy ratios declined to 79.6% from 80.9% in Q3 2017. While the company increased its average daily rate from $169.54 in Q3 2017 to $170.78 in Q3 2018, its revenue per available room declined slightly from $137.23 in Q3 2017 to $136.02 in Q3 2018.

Source: Q3 2018 Supplemental

This unimpressive Q3 was a result of several headwinds such as July 4 falling on the midweek, difficult comps from post-hurricane recovery efforts last year, and the impact of Hurricane Florence this year.

What we like about RLJ Lodging

Despite its unimpressive Q3 2018 result and revised 2018 outlook, we identified several positives of RLJ Lodging:

Geographically diversified with exposure to urban and dense commercial markets

RLJ Lodging has a geographically diversified portfolio of 150 hotel properties that are located in 25 states in the United States. Not a single hotel in its portfolio accounts for more than 2.5% of its total EBITDA.

Source: November 2018 Investor Presentation

As can be seen from the map, many of RLJ Lodging's major markets are important business hubs (e.g. San Francisco, Los Angeles, etc.) and popular tourist destinations (e.g. Florida) in the United States. As such, these markets tend to have higher lodging demand than the national average.

Source: November 2018 Investor Presentation

Premium branded hotels

Hotels of RLJ Lodging carry internationally known brands such as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. As can be seen from the left pie chart below, about 41% of its hotels carry Marriott brand followed by Hilton's 37% and Hyatt's 10%.

Source: November 2018 Investor Presentation

There are several advantages of having premium branded hotels in its portfolio. First, these brands have worldwide reservation systems to drive revenue growth. Second, these brands have strong loyalty programs that help to drive recurring sales. In fact, more than 50% of sales of Hilton and Marriott hotels stem from customers within their loyalty programs. Third, these hotels allow RLJ Lodging to charge its customers with higher hotel rates. This will drive growth in its average revenue per available room and improve its EBITDA margin. Fourth, these brands have good overall customer satisfaction than other hotels.

Source: November 2018 Investor Presentation

Proven track record of value creation through acquisitions and dispositions

RLJ Lodging has been active in pursuing acquisitions and dispositions. The company has sold 54 hotels at attractive valuations over the past 7 years and has recycled about $1.4 billion of capital. These are hotels mostly located in soft growth markets. The company has recycled the capital towards acquisitions. Since 2014, the company has acquired 16 hotel properties and through its value creation program to improve these hotels. As can be seen from the table below, the company has increased its net operating income yield from the average of 6.8% at the time of acquisition to the average NOI of 9.0% after its value creation program.

Source: November 2018 Investor Presentation

Strong Balance Sheet

RLJ Lodging has a solid balance sheet. The REIT's total debt is around $2.2 billion at the end of September 2018. As can be seen from the chart below, the company's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5x is below the 3.7x average of its lodging peers. RLJ Lodging's interest coverage ratio of 5.2x is also quite good. It is better than Summit Hotel's (INN) 4.6x. Its weighted average interest rate of 4.1% is also in line with its peers. It is slightly below Summit Hotel's average interest rate of 4.3%.

Source: November 2018 Investor Presentation

RLJ Lodging has a well-staggered debt maturity schedule. As can be seen from the chart below, RLJ faces no meaningful near-term debt maturities before 2021. This means that any near-term interest rate hikes will not have any meaningful impact on its interest expenses.

Source: November 2018 Investor Presentation

Risks and Challenges

Hotel industry is highly cyclical

Operations of hotel REITs can be quite volatile and are highly dependent on the strength and weakness of the economy. When the economy is expanding rapidly, people need to travel for business activities. Similarly, there will be more leisure trips as consumers have more cash to spend in an economic boom. On the other hand, travel is one of the first few items businesses and consumers will cut in an economic downturn. Even if trips are required, businesses and consumers will often choose less expensive options.

Economic growth rate will likely moderate in 2019

GDP growth rate is expected to decelerate to 2.5% in 2019 from 2.9% in 2018. Similarly, consumer spending in the U.S. is expected to decline by 20 basis points to 2.5% in 2019. This may result in lower booking and impact its revenue. In the same time, the U.S. unemployment rate is now at a 49-year low of 3.7% in November 2018. We expect wage expenses to rise due to the difficulty of finding qualified labors. Therefore, we believe it might be challenging for RLJ Lodging to improve or even maintain its EBITDA margin in 2019.

Source: RBC Economics

Elevated supply in some markets in 2019

The barrier to entry is low for hotels in major markets as cities encourage new hotel supply to promote tourism and increase taxable income. RLJ Lodging has identified in its latest conference call that they expect oversupply in Louisville and Austin for 2019. This oversupply issue will likely also continue to be elevated next year.

Dividend Analysis

A 7.4%-yielding dividend

RLJ Lodging currently pays a regular common stock dividend of $0.33 per quarter or $1.32 per share annually. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 7.4%. The company has frequently increased its dividend. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 7.4% is near the high end of its yield range in the past year.

Source: YCharts

As can be seen from the chart below, RLJ Lodging's yield of 7.4% is higher than most of its peers. Its dividend yield is only slightly below Apple Hospitality's (APLE) 7.8%.

Source: YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Like many hotel REITs, RLJ Lodging operates in a highly cyclical hotel industry that heavily depends on the strength of the economy. Although we like RLJ Lodging's portfolio and management's effort to improve its portfolio quality, we think an investment at this moment presents a higher risk. The best time to invest in hotel REITs is in the initial stage of the economic cycle. Since we are now in the latter stage of the current economic cycle, we think investors may want to have a higher margin of safety and wait on the sideline. At this time, we prefer other types of REITs that are more resilient to an economic recession such as apartment REITs or REITs that continue to enjoy favorable tailwind such as industrial REITs (e.g. e-commerce).

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.