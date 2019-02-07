Six Flags: A Roller Coaster Ride Over The Last 8 Years
About: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX), Includes: DIS, FUN
by: Joseph Heglin
Summary
Six Flags has plans to open a record 18 new rides this year in hopes to add upon their industry leading season pass consumer base.
An 8 year Q3 pullback trend offers investors a nice point to buy and hold with potential for new highs above $70 if the trend can continue.
Continually beating out the competition, Six flags offers a safe long-term low risk investment with an added bonus of a 5.3% dividend yield.
Record New Rides Set To Launch In 2019
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is set to open 18 new rides in 2019. Compared to previous years, this is the most ever set to