Six Flags: A Roller Coaster Ride Over The Last 8 Years

Summary

Six Flags has plans to open a record 18 new rides this year in hopes to add upon their industry leading season pass consumer base.

An 8 year Q3 pullback trend offers investors a nice point to buy and hold with potential for new highs above $70 if the trend can continue.

Continually beating out the competition, Six flags offers a safe long-term low risk investment with an added bonus of a 5.3% dividend yield.