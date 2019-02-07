Sony: Upside?

Let me know your thoughts in the comments below on where you think the stock is headed.

Sony cut its revenue outlook for the fiscal year on the back of weaker-than-expected sales of cameras and smartphones.

While I have been invested in Sony (SNE) for a long time, I am taking profits of around 30% due to what I see as continued weakness in the stock. The stock price is making 52-week lows which points to it being out of demand with investors.

In addition, the turnaround/growth plans are taking longer than expected. Longer term, Sony still might be a play. However, for now, I am taking my profits and finding a better place to invest those funds which can provide a better return.

A Deeper Dive Into 3Q18 Earnings

While Sony beat EPS expectations, their top-line growth was a huge miss and was off 10% from the 3Q17 comparables. Much of the revenue miss was due to issues in their Mobile and Financial divisions.

Sony has also cut its sales and operating revenue forecast for the fiscal year. A key to watch is Sony's gaming business that comprised more than 30% of the company's first three quarters of Sony's fiscal year. We discuss that in more detail below.

Constellation Research commented on Sony's 3Q earnings release by saying that Sony is in "highly competitive areas with declining unit sales and margin" and pointed that the company needs to change its portfolio.

While Sony sold 8.1 million units of its PlayStation 4 (PS4) gaming console in the third quarter, sales were lower than the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Slowing sales of PS4 hardware and a negative impact from foreign exchange rates outweighed an increase in game software sales to drag down the segment's operating income by 12% as compared to the previous year.

Increasing Game & Network Services

Looking deeper at their largest segment of Games & Network Services, you will note that sales were 10% higher over Q317, but operating income was lower thus pointing at continued competition in the space.

To be fair, the decrease in operating income in Q3 was primarily due to aggressive promotional activities Sony took to sell PS4 hardware in an effort to further expand its user base. As a result of these discounts, PlayStation®Plus subscribers increased 4.8 million year-on-year to 36.3 million and software sales increased significantly year-on-year.

Music Segment

In addition, it was hoped that Sony's acquisition of EMI Music Publishing would add £726 million to Sony's operating income. Maybe this will play out and could be the bright spot for the stock. An SEC filing stated the deal would bring in around 105 billion yen of "additional operating income" once EMI is fully under Sony control. Shown below, sales compared to 3Q17 were 4% lower while operating income saw a large increase primarily due to the consolidation of EMI.

FY Q1-Q3 Results

The FY Q1-Q3 results show solid improvements in game and network services, but continued weakness in Mobile, Financial, and Semiconductors.

Future looking

Unfortunately, even in the short term, Sony is anticipating continued softness in its revenue of about 2% into February. These appear to be the same lagging divisions of Financial, Mobile, and adding in Imaging Products.

Stock Movement

Of course, this huge miss on top-line growth as well as Constellation Research's opinions has sent the stock down to 52-week lows. See technical discussion below.

Stock Movement - last 2 years:

Stock Movement - last five days days:

Technical View

Technically, Sony is in a longer term downward trend. 52 is resistance. Most importantly, Sony penetrated its lower daily Bollinger band of 47.26. Sony is currently trading near its 52-week low at 43.98 reached on Feb 6, 2019.

The RSI is below its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is negative and below its signal line. In addition, the stock is trading under both its 20- and 50-day moving averages (respectively at 49.08 and 49.74).

Target price is 42.50.

A Look At Key Metrics

As we look at just a few key metrics, they appear to give a mixed direction of where the stock might be headed. While the P/E is historically low, the enterprise value (EV) appears to be lagging relative to the stock price which could point that the stock is overvalued. As EV alone is not that meaningful, digging into EV compared to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) provides a hint at possible continued weakness in the stock. Overall, a mixed bag of results.

P/E Ratio:

Enterprise Value to EBIT:

Trade Idea

In my opinion, the easy upside money has already been made in this trade. Will the trade war between China and the United States get resolved any time soon? The only possible trade I can see at this time would be to short the stock using a bear call spread or a bull put spread. Short of that, I'm moving on to greener pastures for higher returns. However, I might revisit Sony if changes to their portfolio are made and technicals turn bullish.

Summary

While I have been invested in Sony for a long time, I am taking profits due to what I see in continued weakness in the stock. The stock is making 52-week lows which points to the stock being out of demand with investors.

Longer term, Sony still might be a play. However, for now, I am taking my profits and finding a better place to invest those funds which can provide for better performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SNE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

