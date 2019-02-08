Go-Ahead Group: All Aboard This U.K. Rail And Bus Operator
by: Ben Holden-Crowther
Summary
Go-Ahead Group manages some of the UK's most important transport infrastructure, and the country's government has been its customer for more than 25 years.
The company is clearly undervalued based on fundamentals and also offers a strong dividend yield of 5.58%.
There are some risks to the company's future profits, but these concerns are lessened when considered in a wider context.
Investment Thesis
Go-Ahead Group (OTCPK:GHGUY) operates some of the United Kingdom's most iconic transport franchises. In spite of the fact that it is a company which efficiently offers essential services, it is underpriced