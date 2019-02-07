Rogers Communications: Momentum To Continue, But Keep A Close Eye On The Valuation

Investment Thesis

Our bullish view on Rogers Communications (RCI) is driven by its growth outlook of wireless segment and recovery of cable segment after the launch of IPTV. We believe Rogers' network infrastructure to be robust enough to handle the future requirements of 5G. The heavy investments in node segmentation and DOCSIS (amplifier technology) over the last few years enable Rogers to maintain its competitive position, in our view. Currently, Rogers Communications trades at a 1-year forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.3x, which seems reasonable compared to its historical trading range. However, we should keep the revised accounting standards in mind while looking at the valuation multiple. We believe the IFRS 15 (new accounting standard) to have slightly improved the valuation multiple, as it allows the equipment subsidies to be capitalized. Even after considering the impact of revised accounting standards, we believe Rogers Communications to be undervalued. It offers a total return of c12% (including dividends) over the next 3 years, based on our estimates.

Company Description

Rogers Communications is a diversified telecommunications operator in Canada. It primarily derives the revenue from wireless operations. Cable, Media and, Business solutions are the other operating segments.

Rogers Communications is the largest telecom operator in terms of the wireless subscribers in Canada. Currently, Rogers has a wireless subscriber market share of over 33% in Canada.

Subscriber growth and smartphone penetration will drive the wireless segment's growth

The major segment of Rogers Communications, Wireless segment will grow consistently over the next few years, in our view. This is mainly driven by the increasing mobile penetration rate in Canada. Currently, the mobile penetration in Canada is less than 90%, which is significantly lower than the mobile penetration level in the USA (over 120%). As we believe that there is a large scope for increase in mobile penetration, the growth in mobile subscribers will continue over the next several years. In addition to the gap between mobile penetrations, there is a scope for further higher growth in users driven by the potential advent of M2M (machine to machine) and IoT (Internet of things) applications. However, we remain conservative and factor a growth of c3% for mobile subscribers over the next 3 years. In addition to the subscriber growth, smartphone penetration and data usage will drive the growth, in our view. Based on Digital Market Outlook, the smartphone penetration in Canada is around c72%. We believe this to gradually increase due to the availability of more affordable smartphones in the market.

ARPU growth to be low but consistent due to stable competition in the wireless segment

Wireless ARPU (Average Revenue per User) increased by c2% y-o-y in FY18 for RCI. We believe that the growth in ARPU will be in a similar range over the long term. Our view is based on the rational competition in the wireless market. Although there are speculations over the spike in competitive intensity due to the entry of a new player in the market, we believe the impact on the wireless ARPUs for major telecom players to be minimal. Our view is driven by the factors related to the availability of spectrum, network infrastructure, and the potential for sharing the network. Firstly, a major portion of the spectrum is available with the major telecom players in Canada. It may be difficult for a new player to compete with the existing dominant players without the lack of quality spectrum. Secondly, the major players have a robust infrastructure built over a span of several years. The huge investments associated with the network infrastructure may deter the new player to build an own network. Finally, the new player may need the support of other players in the form of network sharing to create an impact at the national level. However, we believe this to be very unlikely at the moment. Therefore, we expect the competitive threat to be insignificant for wireless telecom players over the next few years.

IPTV to have a positive impact on the prospects of cable segment

Cable segment mainly comprises of broadband and TV segments. Rogers is in a strong position to offer competitive broadband offerings compared to telecom operators in several regions. This is mainly due to its investment in DOCSIS technology to improve the broadband speeds to close to a gigabyte/sec. There is a significant scope to increase the data capacity further by upgrading the DOCSIS (amplifier technology) over the last mile. Therefore, Rogers' communications would be well placed to take advantage of the potential opportunities created by 5G over the long term.

However, TV segment has been a weak spot for Rogers over the last few years. Rogers Communications has been consistently losing the market share in its legacy cable TV segment. This is mainly due to the superior IPTV product being offered by the other major telecom players. Now, after the launch of Ignite TV by Rogers, we believe that the decline in TV subscribers to be limited. Although Ignite TV is expected to cannibalize the legacy cable TV revenues of Rogers, we believe this to impact the free cash flows positively. This is mainly due to 2 reasons. The operating margin of IPTV is significantly higher than that of legacy cable TV revenue. In addition, the capital expenditure required to install an IPTV is substantially lower compared to the installation cost of a traditional cable TV. Moreover, having a superior IPTV enables Rogers to execute the bundling strategy better over the long term.

Guidance vs. our expectations

Rogers has guided for a revenue growth of 3-5% in FY19. Given the growth potential of wireless and broadband segments we believe this to be realistic. We factor a revenue growth of c4% in FY19. According to the company guidance, EBITDA will grow at 7-9% y-o-y in FY19. This implies an expansion of operating margin. We believe that there is a scope to improve the operating margin given the changing revenue mix towards postpaid from prepaid in the wireless segment. The capitalization of equipment subsidies may also boost the operating margins, in our view. In the cable segment, as the IPTV revenues replace the legacy cable revenues, the operating margin can improve. According to Rogers, the operating margin of legacy cable TV revenues is roughly 50%, while that of IPTV is close to 100%. We factor an overall EBITDA growth of slightly under 7% y-o-y in FY19, to stay conservative. Rogers guides the capital expenditure to grow at around 1-8% y-o-y over FY19. The capital intensity has been increasing over the last few quarters given the investment associated with the migration to IPTV. As the IPTV has been launched recently, we believe the capital intensity associated with cable segment to decline gradually. Although, the capex guidance appears cautious to us, we factor a capital expenditure in line with the company guidance.

Valuation

Based on DCF methodology, we determine the 3-year forward target price of RCI to be USD72 and RCI-B.TO to be CAD93 (by the end of 2021). The ADR target price is determined using the current exchange rate (USD/CAD of 1.3). Our target prices don't include the annual dividend payments offered by Rogers Communications. Including dividend yield, Rogers Communications offers an annualized return of 11.7 % over the next 3 years. Our DCF is based on a WACC of 7% (COE of 8.6% and cost of debt of 4%). Cost of equity is determined using capital asset pricing model. We used a risk-free rate of 2.5%, beta of 1.1, and MRP of 5.5%.

Risks

Deterioration of competitive landscape in the wireless segment may impact our estimates of wireless segment. Higher-than-expected capital expenditure for cable segment may impact the free cash flow generating capability negatively. The rise in interest rates by the central bank may impact the valuation multiple negatively.

Conclusion

Rogers Communications is a good stock to hold for long-term investors. Although it offers a lower dividend yield compared to that of other major Canadian telecom operators, its slightly better growth outlook compensates for this, in our view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.