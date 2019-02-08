Flowserve Is Not Worth It

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Tawabul Islam as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Buying Flowserve might not be a good idea

Flowserve (FLS) delivers a comprehensive suite of flow control systems to more than 10,000 companies. Its clients include some of the world’s leading engineering, procurement and construction firms, original equipment manufacturers, distributors and end users. But competitive environment is getting harsh and Flowserve is losing control of its market share along with deteriorating profit margins, which is why I recommend not buying Flowserve. If you are already invested in the firm, you should consider downsizing your position. Flowserve currently has three segments, Engineered Product Division, Industrial Product Division, and Flow Control Division. Flow control systems are deployed in order to perform various measurement and control procedures for liquid and other types of fluid, and has important applications in sectors such as oil & gas, chemical, power generation and water management. Because fluid systems are used in almost all mechanical situations, the impact on general industries is substantial too. Although research reports forecast that process control market will grow roughly at 5.6-6% rate through 2022 (which I find a modest and achievable rate), Flowserve is rapidly losing its market share to competitors like Xylem (XYL), ITT (ITT) and Idex (IEX) and margins are under extreme pressure. I wouldn’t buy Flowserve given the current prospects.

Data taken from 10-k, chart created by the author.

Research Insights

Let’s dig deep into Flowserve. Flowserve’s product mix looks like a typical flow control manufacturer, except that there are firms with better prospects. Give me a minute to explain it to you. Research shows that APAC region is expected to hold the largest share of the mass flow controller market during the forecast period. The mass flow controller market in the emerging economies, such as China, India, and Japan, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR because of the increasing technological advances in medical and healthcare devices due to the increasing population of these countries. But Flowserve’s stronghold lies in North America, where competition was always fierce, and now that regional manufacturers in APAC are in solid position to outpace foreign competitors, Flowserve can only lose the game. In fact, manufacturers in APAC region are in better competitive position to expand their market share in North American and European region.

Data taken from 10-k, chart created by the author.

The following chart includes stock returns of Flowserve and its competitors. In the first look, you might think that the price may exhibit an attractive opportunity. Then, when you consider its current trading points compared to its historical averages, you also might think that the stock is currently undervalued.

Chart taken from Seeking Alpha

Margin and growth under pressure

The following chart shows the quarterly profit margin of FLS versus the average profit margin of its competitors, ITT, XYL AND IEX. It is evident that Flowserve has been underperforming since the beginning of 2015, the differential is substantial and clearly indicates that Flowserve is operating under constant pressure. Last ten quarters’ data also show that Flowserve’s sales growth differential is more than 3% lower compared to the average of its competitors while free cash flow margin was more than 2% lower compared to its competitors.

Calculated from individual 10-Qs.

Is the valuation justified?

Flowserve is definitely not underpriced. Like I said and showed before, the firm is losing its market share, both top line and margins are under consistent pressure. The comparison includes IDEX, Pentair (PNR), Xylem, ITT and Flour (FLR). Although Flowserve's valuation stats might look like a “compelling” opportunity for some investors, the situation is completely justified. In fact, at this performance level, the firm could only trade lower.

Data taken from Seeking Alpha

DSO is increasing

Although Flowserve’s days of sales outstanding and payables outstanding are consistent, days of inventory on hand is increasing. This could indicate that it has manufactured more than it could sell and needs more time to clear its existing inventory.

Data taken from 10-k, calculated and charted by the author.

Up until 2015 Flowserve was regularly performing buybacks, but it stopped since. Perhaps the management feels that Flowserve is overvalued. Capital expenditures relative to sales are declining, which could either indicate its matured position or that higher capex expenditure wouldn’t yield better results because of competitive pressure or other reasons.

Return on invested capital is declining

If you are already invested in Flowserve, this might be the time to unwind your positions gradually. Flow control industry does demonstrate steady growth potential, but Flowserve is not adequately prepared for maintaining or growing its existing market share. Flowserve’s ROIC (return on invested capital) has already been declining for some time. If you want exposure in this sector then I would recommend you to look at firms like Xylem, ITT and Idex. Don’t be tempted with the “underpriced” situation many are pulling, the price is completely justified and Flowserve’s competitors are far better positioned.

Data taken from 10-k, calculation and chart done by the author.

Concluding remarks

FLS has more than $3 billion of debt to be paid within 2022. Not that I think it wouldn’t be able to pay it back but just that it will further strain its margin. And yes, I don’t think that investors who are already invested in Flowserve actually care much about its 1.95% dividend yield because the industry hasn’t matured yet and growth is the major expectation here. The falling margins and constant pressure from rivals are severely impacting Flowserve. At this moment, buying Flowserve does not seem rational to me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.