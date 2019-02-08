The Retail King: Games Workshop
About: Games Workshop Group PLC (GMWKF)
by: Karl Ahlstedt
Summary
Games Workshop continues to experience strong (but slowing) growth.
Retail channel has been transformed in recent years.
Cash-flows remain high, thus dividends remain stable with an outlook for further growth.
Investment Thesis
Games Workshop (GAW) continues to deliver high growth and exceptional margins through 2018, with an outlook for continued (but slowing) growth through 2019 across all major segments of the business. Noteworthy is the