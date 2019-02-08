Summary

Alibaba is building a strong last mile delivery service through Ele.me.

Rapid growth in delivery services like coffee and pharmacy has improved the moat for Ele.me.

The impact of Ele.me's growth can be seen in the 25% price decline in competitor Meituan's stock since September 2018.

Lower competitive pricing from Meituan should improve the margins of Ele.me.

Improvement in performance of Ele.me should help Alibaba report better growth and profitability.