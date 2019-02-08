Long Ideas | Services | China
Alibaba Could Rally Higher As New Initiatives Improve Sentiment
About: Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), Includes: TCEHY
by: Bluesea Research
Summary
Alibaba is building a strong last mile delivery service through Ele.me.
Rapid growth in delivery services like coffee and pharmacy has improved the moat for Ele.me.
The impact of Ele.me's growth can be seen in the 25% price decline in competitor Meituan's stock since September 2018.
Lower competitive pricing from Meituan should improve the margins of Ele.me.
Improvement in performance of Ele.me should help Alibaba report better growth and profitability.
Alibaba (BABA) had made a big bet on Ele.me in 2018. This seems to be paying off as Ele.me has shown rapid improvements in its last mile delivery capabilities. Alibaba has invested billions