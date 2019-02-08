eBay: Going Once, Twice, Sold At A Fair Price

Summary
Strong balance sheet, generating cash, but headline growth metrics are not blowing the competition away.
Repurchases of stock and an announcement of a dividend may attract a different class of investor.
Activist investors are recommending divestiture of StubHub and the classified business, but management is standing firm.
Not cheap following the recent pop, remains a show-me story.
Investment Thesis
eBay Inc. (EBAY) is one of the largest online retailers in the world today with around 179 million active users, and 1.9 billion live listings at any one time. We think