eBay: Going Once, Twice, Sold At A Fair Price

|
About: eBay Inc. (EBAY), Includes: AMZN, BABA, EPS, ETSY, FB, GOOG, WMT
by: JP Research
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
JP Research
Long/short equity, Growth, long-term horizon, macro
Summary

Strong balance sheet, generating cash, but headline growth metrics are not blowing the competition away.

Repurchases of stock and an announcement of a dividend may attract a different class of investor.

Activist investors are recommending divestiture of StubHub and the classified business, but management is standing firm.

Not cheap following the recent pop, remains a show-me story.

Investment Thesis

eBay Inc. (EBAY) is one of the largest online retailers in the world today with around 179 million active users, and 1.9 billion live listings at any one time. We think