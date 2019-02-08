Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) CEO Bruce Schanzer on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)
Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call
February 07, 2019, 05:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Nicholas Partenza - Assistant Controller, Financial Reporting
Bruce Schanzer - President and CEO
Robin Zeigler - EVP and COO
Philip Mays - EVP and CFO
Conference Call Participants
Collin Mings - Raymond James
Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Presentation
Operator
Greetings and welcome to the Cedar Realty Trust Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I’d now like to turn the conference over to your host, Nicholas Partenza. Thank you. You