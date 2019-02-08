Leggett & Platt: Dividend Aristocrat With 10% Expected Annual Returns
About: Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)
by: Sure Dividend
Summary
Leggett & Platt isn't an exciting business, but is a rewarding one with 47 years of dividend growth.
Fears of slowing growth are warranted, but the stock valuation more than reflects this.
Steady returns of 10% per year are possible, based on earnings growth, dividends, and some expansion of the P/E multiple.
By Jonathan Weber
Leggett & Platt (LEG) is an engineered products company that has recorded compelling growth in the past. Going forward its growth rates will most likely be less outstanding, but there