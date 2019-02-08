ForeScout Technologies' (FSCT) CEO Michael DeCesare on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call

February 7, 2019 at 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Michelle Spolver – Chief Communications Officer

Mike DeCesare – Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Chris Harms – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sterling Auty – JP Morgan

Melissa Franchi – Morgan Stanley

Mike Casado – KeyBanc Capital Markets

Fatima Boolani – UBS

Alex Henderson – Needham

Jonathan Ruykhaver – Robert W. Baird,

Joshua Tilton – Berenberg

Presentation

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q4 2018 ForeScout Technologies' Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference Mrs. Spolver, Chief Communications Officer. Ma'am you may begin.

Michelle Spolver