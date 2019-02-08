ForeScout Technologies' (FSCT) CEO Michael DeCesare on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)
Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call
February 7, 2019 at 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Michelle Spolver – Chief Communications Officer
Mike DeCesare – Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Chris Harms – Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Sterling Auty – JP Morgan
Melissa Franchi – Morgan Stanley
Mike Casado – KeyBanc Capital Markets
Fatima Boolani – UBS
Alex Henderson – Needham
Jonathan Ruykhaver – Robert W. Baird,
Joshua Tilton – Berenberg
Presentation
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q4 2018 ForeScout Technologies' Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference Mrs. Spolver, Chief Communications Officer. Ma'am you may begin.
Michelle Spolver